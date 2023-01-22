Teresa Giudice Slams ‘Real Housewives’ Star: ‘That’s So Mean’

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison earlier in January and Teresa Giudice, who herself served 11.5 months behind bars, has shared her thoughts on the news.

“It’s sad, like, I wouldn’t steal anybody’s money,” she shared with her co-host Melissa Pfeister on their podcast “Namaste B$tches.” “I would not do that, like, I would never do that, that’s so bad,” she continued. “I signed papers but like I would never steal anybody’s money, that’s so mean. Imagine people think that their money’s somewhere and then someone’s stealing their money.”

Shah pleaded guilty to wire fraud in July 2022 for her role in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that prosecutors said targeted “elderly, vulnerable victims.”

Teresa Giudice Said She Couldn’t Relate to What Jen Shah Was Going Through

Pfeister asked Giudice what advice she would give to Shah, a mother, ahead of her prison time. Giudice said it was hard to say because her kids knew from the onset that she didn’t do anything.

She said she “can’t relate” to Shah because the RHOSLC cast member admitted to having done the crime and her kids can all read about it online. “But when you’re stealing [from] people, and the kids could read this, and they’re like, ‘Mom, well why’d you do this?’ Like what do you say to your kids to that?” she asked.

Giudice recently spoke about her time in prison when she was asked about the advice she would give to Todd and Julie Chrisley from “Chrisley Knows Best.” The two reality stars are about to start serving their combined 19 years in prison after a federal judge found them guilty of several financial crimes in June 2022. Giudice shared that the most important thing is staying strong as a family.

Teresa Giudice Said She Didn’t Like Seeing Jen Shah Claiming Her Innocence on RHOSLC

Giudice explained on “Namaste B$tches” that it bothers her to see Shah profess her innocence on RHOSLC because she said, “Look, I did it, I did my jail time, [but] I was really innocent. I just signed papers that [my husband] Joe [Giudice] told me to sign and again, I was at a lawyer’s office with the lawyer,” she said. “Like when you buy a house, sign the docs, that’s all I did. I didn’t know anything.”

She said she asked her then-husband a couple of times if they had to sign income tax forms and he would reassure her that everything was taken care of.

Giudice and her then-husband Joe Giudice were charged with tax fraud and the RHONJ star served just over 11 months in prison in 2015. After she served her sentence, her then-husband served his as the court allowed them to stagger their sentences so one parent could stay with their children.

In 2015, their four daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana were aged 14, 10, 8 and 5, respectively. The reality star shared that her children visited her every week and that was important to keep the family together.

