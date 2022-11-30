Teresa Giudice Claims Joe Gorga Asked Why She Wasn’t Putting Him & His Wife on RHONJ

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Teresa Giudice began starring on the series during its first season, which premiered in 2009. Her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga joined the show’s cast during its third season. Page Six reported that Giudice accused Gorga of contacting Bravo producers and Andy Cohen to secure a spot on the show during “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 3. The “On Display” singer denied the claims.

During a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” co-hosted by Melissa Pfeister, Giudice spoke about her relationship with the Gorgas.

Teresa Giudice Made Claims About Her Brother

While recording the “Namaste B$tches” episode, Giudice stated she attempted to be close friends with Melissa when she started dating her brother. She claimed that the 42-year-old stopped taking her phone calls after she married Joe.

“If I don’t get the same love back I get it. And I’ll step away, no problem, so I wasn’t feeling what I was giving her so no problem. So I stepped away,” said Teresa.

She then claimed that Melissa expressed interest in becoming a Bravo star after she was cast on RHONJ.

“I got this offer, Housewives, and I started getting really busy, so I guess she was in my brother’s ear, like why doesn’t your sister put us on the TV show and that’s how it all started. And then I found out that she was interviewing behind my back. And I didn’t know that,” said the mother of four.

Giudice went on to say that she asked former RHONJ producer, Carlos King if the Gorgas would be a good fit on the show. According to the 50-year-old, King asserted he was not interested in hiring her brother and sister-in-law.

“So it’s not like I was trying to keep them out because I swear, I wasn’t you know, that wasn’t the case at all. The five girls that were on the show, me, Dina, Caroline, Danielle, Jacquline. So my brother even said to be once, why are you not putting us on? I was like I asked them, I’m like they don’t you on, they want the Housewives. He asked me because she was in his ear,” asserted the Bravo star.

Melissa Gorga Refuted Teresa Giudice’s Claims At BravoCon

Melissa addressed Giudice’s claims about her determination to become an RHONJ cast member during a 2022 BravoCon panel.

“I want to say that the getting together behind her back is 100 percent false and not true. That’s first of all. Second of all because the show was the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ And when they approached me to join, I took an opportunity, I auditioned, I took an opportunity, just like every other girl on the couch,” asserted Melissa.

During the same panel, the reality television personality television information about the show’s upcoming thirteenth season. She seemed to reference her falling out with Giudice. As fans are aware, the Gorgas were not in attendance at the mother of four’s second wedding in August 2022. Melissa revealed she believed some fans will find the new season to be “sad.”

“You’re going to feel all types of emotion because there’s a lot that goes on. It’s very real,” said Melissa.

