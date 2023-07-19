Erika Jayne Speaks With Victims Allegedly Defrauded by Estranged Husband

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne has come a long way in her recent legal battles, which began in December 2020, about one month after filing for divorce from her estranged husband Tom Girardi.

After years of trying to stay quiet about her legal issues on RHOBH, and even snapping at her co-stars when they would bring it up (notably telling Crystal Kung Minkoff during season 12 of the show “You want to be on the side of the victims because you think that’s cool. What I’m telling you… I don’t give a f*** about anybody else but me!”), Jayne has now met with and spoken to some of the victims who claim to have been defrauded by Girardi, according to Page Six. These individuals claim his firm, Girardi & Keese, never paid out settlement money it won for them in various cases.

“I came here with an open heart to listen to what’s going on, hear what happened and figure out how to be a part of how to move forward together in a way that’s beneficial for all victims,” Jayne told Page Six.

Where Did Erika Jayne Meet With the Alleged Defrauding Victims?

Jayne met up with the alleged defrauding victims at an event for Paul’s Ice Cream, a company founded by a former Girardi & Keese employee, Kimberly Archie, and Kathy Ruigomez, whose son Joseph was a burn victim who was represented by Girardi-Keese. Joseph claims to have never received $11 million in settlement money. Joseph’s story was featured in the Hulu documentary “The Housewife and the Hustler”.

Jayne also spoke with Josie Hernandez, who claims to have never received her $135,000 settlement from the firm after they represented her. During “The Housewife and the Hustler”, Hernandez played a voicemail she received from Girardi in August 2020, where he said, “I don’t want you mad at me. I’m working like a dog to try and get this thing resolved. … I’m in your corner. … I’m a good guy, by the way,” only to discover (after filing a complaint with the bar), that Girardi & Keese had received the settlement money months earlier in May 2020.

Jayne has denied any knowledge of her estranged husband’s alleged misdeeds, and the former Girardi & Keese employee Archie believes her, telling Page Six after seeing Jayne at her ice cream event, “I think that it’s even difficult for some attorneys and people who prosecute these kind of cases to understand it. So I think it would be irrational to think Erika knew. I never thought she stole the money or anything like that. My only thing was really just how it came across to the victims, and now this erases any of that obviously because she’s making a concerted effort to make the victims feel better.”

While at the event, Jayne also sat for a filmed interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Erika Jayne is Warming Up For Her Las Vegas Shows

Besides her ongoing legal battles, Jayne has been getting back into performing music again and is readying for her first-ever Las Vegas residency show, “Bet it All on Blonde”, which will play at the House of Blues in Las Vegas from August 25 through December 16, 2023.

Ahead of her residency, Jayne shared a June 2 photo of another live performance she did a little closer to home, captioning the photo, “Back on stage and it feels really good. 😋 Thank you [Kyle Richards] for having me perform at your legendary White Party [Sofi Stadium] ✨ VEGAS you got next! 🙌🏻”. RHOBH fans will recognize Richards’ White Party as a major cast event that she has held since before her time on season one in 2010.

