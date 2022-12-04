Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Open Up on Prenup Decision

Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas was a highlight of the summer in the Bravo world but a lot of criticism was aimed at the couple ahead of the big day as they revealed that they weren’t signing a prenuptial agreement.

Giudice received feedback from many people, including Bravo head Andy Cohen, recommending that she sign a prenup, but the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star held firm and revealed in October 2022 on “Watch What Happens Live” that they hadn’t signed one.

On November 30, Ruelas appeared on Giudice and Melissa Pfeister’s podcast “Namaste B$tches” and the newlyweds discussed their decision not to sign the agreement. Pfeister asked Ruelas why he didn’t sign one given his successful businesses and he replied that when it came to his relationship with Giudice, he said “f*** this” and wanted to be “all in.”

“I’m not gonna make this woman question anything about me,” he said, adding that in the Bravo world there are many “superficial people.” He told the co-hosts that it “wasn’t even a question.” Ruelas also shared that he consulted his father and business partners and they were all surprised that he was asking. “They’re like, no you give Teresa everything,” he shared.

Teresa Giudice Said That After Signing a Prenup in Her Last Marriage This Meant a Lot to Her

During the episode of “Namaste B$tches,” Giudice spoke about her ex-husband Joe Giudice and said he made her sign a prenup, which she described as a “joke.” The RHONJ star said she wanted to call off the wedding but her mother told her to go through with it. That’s why she said when Ruelas didn’t ask her, she thought, “wow, he really does love me.”

Giudice added that she understands prenups exist to protect people but she wanted to show Ruelas that she wasn’t “that type of girl.” The newlyweds also said it was important to show Giudice’s daughters that a relationship can be “real true commitment.”

RHONJ fans might remember Giudice speaking about her prenup agreement in her last marriage and she said she didn’t want to go through with the wedding after Joe Giudice asked her. However, she eventually agreed to sign it but insisted on adding a clause that would void the prenup if there was infidelity in the marriage.

Luis Ruelas & Teresa Giudice Said They Did Discuss Worst-Case Scenarios

That said, Ruelas did confirm that they discussed worst-case scenarios. He told Pfeister that while on their honeymoon, he told Giudice, “The only thing I may ask you for is… if I get hit by a truck just make sure my ex-wife and Nicholas are okay.” Ruelas shares two sons, Nicholas and Louie Jr., with his ex-wife. Nicholas, who is autistic, lives with his mother full-time and Ruelas said it was important to make sure they’re taken care of.

Later in the podcast, Giudice agreed that if anything happened to her, she’d want Ruelas to take care of her daughters. However, they were both confident that would happen and wasn’t something they felt the rush to put on paper before the wedding. Pfeister then concluded that it was their business anyway and no one else’s.

