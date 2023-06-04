RHOBH Alum Thinks Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Are ‘Obsessed With the Money’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave weighed in on the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, in the May 31 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge. As fans are aware, Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, did not attend Giudice and her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding after the events that transpired during RHONJ season 13, episode 15. After the Gorgas skipped the ceremony, the couple and Giudice have been open about their issues with each other.

While recording the podcast episode, Judge asked her podcast co-host if she believed Melissa Gorga or Giudice was “more responsible for hurting one another.” Arroyave replied that she believes both women are at fault due to their obsession with fame and money.

“I think it’s a combo. I think they are both obsessed — whether they want to admit it or not — they’re both obsessed with the money and the fame and all that comes with being a Housewife and you know what, the majority of us are. But I think that that has gotten in the way,” said Arroyave.

She also suggested that she does not believe Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law treat each other with empathy.

“You can’t have two people in exactly the same place — one person has to be empathetic towards the other or give to the other and I just don’t think that happens in this relationship,” said Arroyave.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Feelings Regarding the Gorgas Before Filming the Season 13 Reunion

While filming the May 30 episode of the “RHONJ After Show” before the production of the season 13 reunion special, Giudice spoke about her issues with the Gorgas.

“I just want to close this chapter, and you know, I wish them well, and I just want to be happy,” said Giudice.

Melissa Gorga also said she did not believe the RHONJ season 13 reunion will be productive for her and her sister-in-law.

“I don’t think much will come from it unfortunately, I feel like it will be more of the same. And that’s about it,” said the “On Display” singer.

RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider also shared that she did not believe the Gorgas and Giudice will mend their relationship.

“I hope that they find some way to move forward not as friends, ’cause I don’t think anyone expects that. But as, you know, really willing to put it behind them and go their separate ways because I think they are just so far gone. I don’t think there is hope for them,” said the former lawyer.

Jennifer Aydin shared similar comments and said she “hope[s] that there is some sort of resolution” between the Gorgas and Giudice.

Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Have Stated They Do Not Plan on Leaving RHONJ

Giudice stated she wishes her brother and sister-in-law well in a May 2023 interview with Extra, alongside Ruelas. However, she said she needs space away from the Gorgas. She also stated that she was upset that the couple did not attend her wedding. The reality television star described them as “the only thorn in [her] side” during the ceremony.

During the Extra interview, Giudice also shared she does not intend to leave RHONJ.

“I need to come back. I have four daughters, one is going to law school,” said the reality television personality.

Melissa Gorga also stated that she would like to remain on the RHONJ cast in the May 4 episode of her podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.”

“Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show. I have never left before and I have no intentions on leaving now,” said the mother of three.