Teresa Giudice ‘In Disbelief’ Over Melissa Gorga’s Recent Claims

The second episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 saw some drama between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga over the seating arrangement at Giudice’s engagement party several months earlier.

The engagement party took place in December 2021 before filming began for RHONJ season 13 but it became the subject of the show when the Gorgas shared their thoughts on not getting seats at the family table. Giudice gave her thoughts on the debacle in the February 15 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” telling her co-host Melissa Pfeister that she was “in disbelief.”

Giudice shared that the engagement party took place on December 5, 2021, and everything was great between her and the Gorgas afterward. She then invited her brother and sister-in-law to her home for Christmas Eve, which she claimed also went well. The Gorgas later accepted her invitation to have cake at her home to celebrate her daughter Gia’s birthday in January.

“And now we film the show, this was in May, end of May, going into June, and now she’s bringing up the engagement party [and] where she sat?” Giudice questioned on her podcast. “I was like, am I in the twilight zone?… Why is she bringing this up on camera?”

Teresa Giudice Explained Her Perspective on the Seating at Her Engagement Party

Giudice explained her perspective on what went down at her engagement party, telling her podcast listeners that she only had two tables at the event, and Joe and Melissa Gorga were supposed to sit right next to her and Luis “Louie” Ruelas at their table.

Giudice explained that her nephews were sitting with some of her daughters at the other table, so Melissa Gorga asked Giudice’s assistant if she could move to sit with her boys. “So then [my assistant] moved her seats and put her whole family together where the boys were sitting,” Giudice shared.

She said when she arrived at the event and noticed that, she was surprised and approached her brother and sister-in-law to tell them, “Guys I just want you to know you guys were supposed to be sitting next to Louie and I.” The RHONJ star said her brother replied, “don’t worry about it, this is your day, just enjoy your day, all good,” and that was the last she heard about it until filming started months later.

The Episode Ended as Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Were in the Middle of an Argument About the Situation

Shocker Melissa and joe were seated on one side of Louis and Teresa and his siblings were on the other side. Mellisa asked to sit at the other end of the table with her kids also where Teresa daughters we’re sitting 🥴. Melissa really made that whole story up last night. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/ijm10ld2c0 — The Reality TV Guru (@Realitytvguru13) February 15, 2023

During the episode, Joe Gorga was speaking with Melissa Gorga about the deterioration of their relationship with Giudice and Joe Gorga mentioned that he felt “weird” at the engagement party. He said they were put on the other table and was “shocked” by that. Later in the episode, Gorga made claims about his sister’s relationship with Ruelas and said it felt as though he was adding fuel to the fire.

The episode ended in the middle of an argument between Melissa Gorga and Giudice while the cast was at newbie Danielle Cabral’s for a mozzarella cheese-making party. Margaret Josephs brought up Giudice’s seating issue at her engagement party, to which Giudice said the Gorgas were at her table and had decided to move, but that she didn’t want to get into it again.

Gorga appeared shocked by her claim and accused Giudice of lying about the situation. She claimed Giudice even approached her during the event to apologize for seating them at the non-family table and asked them not to make a big deal out of it. The argument escalated into Gorga yelling at Giudice to stop “putting s*** on me” and blaming her for things.

Giudice told Gorga that family is “everything” to her and Gorga replied, “I’m so sick of this! Stop saying ‘family, family, family!'” The episode ended as the two women argued and without any resolution in sight.

New episodes of RHONJ air on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

