Teresa Giudice Criticized For Dig at Melissa Gorga on New Show

Teresa Giudice posted a new video on her YouTube cooking show, “Cook With Love by Teresa Giudice,” but before it ended she made a not-so-subtle crack aimed at her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

On a June 14, 2023, episode of her cooking show, Giudice made a snarky comment about sprinkle cookies – and longtime “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans knew exactly what she was referring to. The episode dropped on YouTube one day after the explosive final part of the RHONJ reunion aired, during which Giudice vowed to never speak to her brother Joe or his wife Melissa ever again.

Teresa Giudice Told Her Daughter Gia to Never Buy Store-Bought Sprinkle Cookies

In the cooking video, Giudice shared a recipe for Italian Sprinkle Cookies, also called Confetti Party Cookies.

While working in the kitchen with her eldest daughter, Gia, the Bravo star revealed that she got the recipe from her late mother, Antonia. “Gia, I grew up eating these cookies that Nonna used to make all the time,” Giudice said. “I know I don’t bake that much but I’m glad I have the recipe from Nonna.”

After the two made the batter and baked the cookies, they drizzled icing on top and sprinkled colorful sprinkles on them. “This is my version of sprinkle cookies,” Giudice said. “This is the Italian version. Don’t they look yummy?”

She then referenced a past beef with her sister-in-law, without naming her. “Not those store-bought ones, I’ll never do those…not in our household,” Giudice added with a smirk.

Many fans noted that they liked seeing Giudice in this more peaceful element in the kitchen. But others couldn’t overlook the jab at her estranged sister-in-law as Giudice mentioned “store-bought” sprinkle cookies.

“Teresa almost had me there until she made that dig at Melissa at the end… just keep this channel positive because you have an undeniable cooking gift,” one fan commented.

“Typical Tre. She can’t resist taking a dig at Melissa how many years later???? This whole episode is so awkward,” another wrote.

“Exactly lol. Even though she wants ‘peace’ and to leave it alone and be done with them like she said on the reunion yet HERE SHE ISSSSS THROWING DAGGERS!!” a third commenter added.

Teresa Giudice First Complained About Melissa Gorga’s Sprinkle Cookies in 2011

Giudice’s issue with store-bought sprinkle cookies dates back to 2011, when Melissa Gorga joined RHONJ in its third season.

According to People, at the time, Giudice explained that her sister-in-law brought store-bought cookies to her house for Christmas. “She brought me sprinkle cookies. I said to her, ‘Melissa, nobody touched the cookies you brought. I threw them in the garbage!” Giudice said. “You know what my favorite cookies are? Pignoli cookies.’ That’s all I said.”

But in a post for her Bravo blog, Giudice recalled how she purchased store-bought cookies, and she noted that it was the Giudice patriarch, Giacinto, who first introduced her to the gourmet Italian store she bought them at.

“Teresa said to me in front of everyone that she threw my cookies away because they looked like they were from a supermarket and not a bakery,” Gorga wrote. “She said she doesn’t like that type of cookie, and no one ate them. She said the next time I come to her house I should bring pignoli cookies from a bakery.”

According to BravoTV.com, Giudice brought up the story again at the first BravoCon in 2019. She also claimed that her now-estranged sister-in-law used the cookie incident to get attention so she would get hired for RHONJ.

“She came over Christmas Eve, she’s pregnant, she brings sprinkle cookies, you know, from like ShopRite — in the plastic container!” Giudice said. “So I told her nicely, I was like, ‘Next time, bring bakery cookies. So she made it into this whole f***ing big deal, put it on Facebook, and she got Bravo’s attention.”

Giudice has long held a grudge against her brother and sister-in-law for allegedly joining the Bravo reality show behind her back. During a 2023 episode of Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast, former RHONJ producer Carlos King confirmed that Giudice had no idea her brother and sister-in-law signed on as cast members until one week before filming started.

