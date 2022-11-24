Teresa Giudice Claims Melissa Gorga Stopped Taking Her Calls After She Married Joe Gorga

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice married her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, in August 2022. Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, did not attend the ceremony for undisclosed reasons. Since the wedding, Giudice has asserted her relationship with the Gorgas has been damaged.

During a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” co-hosted by Melissa Pfeister, Giudice spoke about her relationship with her brother and sister-in-law. She noted that Joe had been “engaged twice before” dating Melissa.

“[Melissa] moved into his house after a month they knew each other, they got engaged like after five months, after that they got married in 10 months, so everything happened so quick, so we kind of kept our mouths shut because we weren’t even — because of just my brother went through – before that he was depressed, just because yeah, he called off two weddings,” explained Giudice.

The mother of four shared that she would often call Melissa at the start of her relationship with her brother.

“I used to call Melissa every single day because I wanted to be close to her. I wanted a sister that I never had,” explained the former “Dancing With The Stars” contestant.

She then claimed that her RHONJ co-star stopped answering her calls after she married Joe.

“I would call her every day and she would take my phone calls and then it was so weird, after she got married, the phone calls stopped,” said Giudice. “She was probably like this f***** girl calls me so early in the morning because I had kids, so I was up early. And then she didn’t. So she would take my phone calls before she got married and then afterward she’s like not f***** answering this phone call. And things started changing.”

Teresa Giudice Said She Is ‘Really Big on Loyalty & Respect’ in November 2022

During a November 2022 interview with E! News, Giudice spoke about her ongoing feud with the Gorgas. She shared she was upset with the couple because she is “really big on loyalty and respect,” suggesting she believes Melissa and Joe betrayed her trust.

“I feel like when you cross that line, it’s hard to come back from that especially when it’s done on national TV. Listen, I have friends who would never do some of the stuff my family has done to me, so when it’s family it just hurts deeper,” said the reality television personality. “Because a stranger, you could just let that go. Who cares? You’ll never speak to that stranger again. But when you family does it to you, it hurts.”

Teresa Giudice Spoke About Her Relationship With the Gorgas in October 2022

During an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly, alongside Ruelas, Giudice teased that fans will get an explanation as to why she had a falling out with the Gorgas. She shared that she has “kept [her] mouth shut for a long time” regarding her relationship with her brother. The Bravo personality clarified that she wishes the couple well.

“I wish they would wish me well and leave it at that,” said the mother of four.

Ruelas then shared he believed his wife’s relationship with her brother and sister-in-law could be mended.

“It’s never closed because it’s family,” asserted the father of two.

