Fans Speculate About Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ Relationship After Her Surgery

On Thursday, March 24, 2022, Teresa Giudice‘s daughter, Gia Giudice, shared a photo of her mom laying in a hospital bed, which caused concern amongst “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans.

“Such a trooper. I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery,” Gia captioned the pic that was posted on her Instagram Stories.

A short while later, TMZ reported that Teresa was rushed to the hospital where she underwent an emergency procedure. A source later confirmed to the outlet that Teresa had her appendix removed.

“She is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes,” her lawyer, James Leonard, told the outlet.

The reality star has received plenty of well-wishes from fans, but there’s one person who hasn’t posted about her since she was hospitalized — her fiance, Louie Ruelas.

Fans Noticed That Teresa nor Her Fiance Have Posted About Each Other

Teresa is home recovering after surgery, and she’s been spending time with her daughters, who have been helping their mom when she needs it. Teresa has been sharing photos and videos on her Instagram Stories, and her daughters have been by her side as she heals.

Teresa has also shared photos of flowers and other small gifts that she has received from loved ones since she returned home from the hospital. She has tagged some of her RHONJ co-stars in pics, including Dolores Catania, but the one person who is missing from the photos and videos is Ruelas — and fans have noticed.

“Anyone else find it weird they have not been on each other’s social since she went into the hospital???” one Redditor wrote on the platform, kicking off a new thread.

“I wish it meant they were done but I assume it’s COVID related,” someone else suggested.

“I hope she had him surgically removed,” another comment read.

Teresa’s RHONJ co-star and pal Jennifer Aydin and her husband, Bill Aydin, visited Teresa’s home on Saturday, March 26, 2022, and brought some flowers and cookies. Aydin shared some photos and videos to her Instagram Stories and tagged Ruelas, and those posts were reshared by Teresa, but there still was no sign of Ruelas anywhere.

Ruelas Has Been Active on Social Media

Although Ruelas hasn’t been physically in any of Teresa’s recent posts — and hasn’t posted about her on Instagram — he has been active on social media.

Over the weekend, Ruelas posted a few things to his Instagram Stories, not once making mention of his fiancee.

“There is no room in love for fear,” read a quote that Ruelas shared on March 26, 2022. He also shared a Reel and another quote about life.

“The only way out is in,” the quote read.

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, Ruelas shared a motivational Reel of Will Smith talking about enduring and enjoying things in life.

Ruelas’ last Instagram feed post was uploaded on March 13, 2022, and included shots of him and Teresa at LAVO nightclub. The last feed photo that Teresa shared of her beau was on March 15, 2022.

