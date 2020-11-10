Who Is Teresa Giudice’s New Boyfriend?

It looks like Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has a new man! According to Page Six, Giudice is currently dating a businessman named Luis “Louie” Ruelas, who is based in New Jersey. “The relationship is very new, but both are very happy,” a source told Page Six.

According to Page Six, Ruelas is the co-founder of Digital Media Solutions, which is a marketing company. According to the bio on his LinkedIn page, Ruelas described himself as having “perfected the ability to effectively increase revenue with whomever I work with while maintaining a strong sense of integrity, an honorable work ethic, and a witty sense of humor.” Ruelas continued, writing, “I love meeting new people in the industry and finding different opportunities for which we can create and invent business together.”

However, although this might be Giudice’s new man, little else is known about him. His Instagram profile is private to the public, but it appears that Giudice does follow him on the platform. Otherwise, Ruelas and Giudice seem to be quite private about their relationship so far. Giudice has yet to post any photos of her and her new boyfriend on her social media pages.

Teresa Giudice’s Ex-Husband Approves

During an October 2020 interview with E!, Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, said that he wants her to get out there and date. “What’s she going to do, stay alone forever?” Joe Giudice told E!. “That’s not fair, as well. Look, if I would have got out and I would have been able to go home, who knows what would happen? Maybe we’d still be in the same situation, maybe not. I don’t know. Things change after so many years.”

Giudice continued, telling E! about his current relationship with his ex-wife, “I mean, listen, we talk every day but, we kind of moved on already. What are you going to do? It’s been a while. If I was living there, it would be a different story, but I’m not. I’m over here, eight hours away in Italy, full of a bunch of Italian women.”

The couple got finalized their divorce in September 2020, according to People. The two had a rocky relationship towards the end, as they were each sent to prison on fraud charges, and Joe Giudice was later deported to Italy after his sentence.

Teresa Giudice Didn’t Want to Live Apart From Her Ex-Husband

In October 2019, Teresa and Joe Giudice sat down with host Andy Cohen for an on-air interview about their relationship. During the interview, Teresa Giudice revealed that she would have to divorce her husband if he was deported to Italy, which, of course, ended up being the outcome of their marriage.

“I want to wake up with someone every single day,” Giudice said, explaining that her daughters seem to understand her position, according to People. “I think they get it. I don’t think they want to see it happen, obviously, but I think they understand. Because the way I explained it to them, how are we going to live apart? I don’t think he would be faithful. I think he would have someone there and have me here. I just don’t want to live that life.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Reveals What Happened After RHOBH Reunion