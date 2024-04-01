Fans Have Big Reaction to Real Housewives Star’s Latest Look

Teresa Giudice had fans talking on social media. In March 2024, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posed for photos ahead of a Nicki Minaj concert in Philadelphia. Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 World Tour hit the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 29.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Giudice, 51, posed by a staircase wearing a Jessica Bara pink jacket and skirt with matching pink bra top and sparkly heels. “Going to go see my girl @nickiminaj 🩷,” she captioned the photo.

Giudice also posed alongside pal and co-star Jennifer Aydin at the same location.

“Pink is just not color, It’s a state of mind”. 🩷,” the mom of four captioned the post.

Fans Reacted to Teresa Giudice’s Outfit

Fans had a lot to say about Giudice’s latest look. Some said they didn’t care for the youthful outfit on the 51-year-old mom of four.

“Cute outfit… just not for your age !!!” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Come on Teresa. Love the color but That’s something your daughters would wear and more age appropriate 🙈,” another wrote.

“I mean at some point we all reach an age that certain clothes are just not appropriate no matter how good our body’s look. You look great but too old to wear this!” another chimed in.

“Just because the clothes fit doesn’t mean you should wear them,” wrote another.

Others defended the RHONJ OG. “Girl, those hate comments are just ridiculous, honey! Don’t even give them the time of day 😂 You’re a total queen on reality TV, slaying it left and right. Not to mention, you’re an amazing mom and a stunning human inside and out ❤,” one fan wrote.

“All of the comments on here especially from other women blow my mind 🤯 who decided an age restriction on clothes and color,” another agreed.

“Ageism isn’t a good trait. She can wear whatever she wants,” another commenter wrote.

This is not the first time fans have come down hard on Giudice for how she dresses. According to Page Six, in 2021 she was slammed for wearing athletic wear that looked like it was for teenagers. Some commenters called her outfits from her Electric Yoga collaboration “immature” and “childish looking.”

As of this writing, Giudice has not responded to the comments about her pink outfit.

Teresa Giudice Works Out Hard to Keep Herself in Shape

Giudice has every reason to be proud of her body. She has worked hard to build muscle. According to Us Weekly, she trained and placed third in her first bodybuilding competition in 2019. At the time, she told the outlet that after getting into yoga, she turned to bodybuilding.

“I was looking for the next thing,” she shared. “It was something I’ve always wanted to do — for myself. I’ve gone to the gym since I could drive. I wanted to see my body transform.”

“I love the way my arms and back look,” she added of her muscular physique. “My body drastically changed because of yoga, but this was even more extreme. It debunks the myth that if you’re over 40, you can’t look good.”

In addition to hitting the gym, Giudice also works out at home. BravoTV.com gave fans a look at the RHONJ star’s gym in her New Jersey mansion in early 2024. In a post to her Instagram story, Giudice did leg presses and lunges on her Smith Machine and later used an indoor rower.

