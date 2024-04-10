Teresa Giudice Addresses Rumors About Her Behavior Toward Passengers in an Airport

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice reacted to rumors about her behavior inside a Los Angeles airport.

According to Reality Blurb, In Touch Weekly reported a source informed the publication that Giudice did not wait her turn to get on the airplane. The source, who claimed to be at the airport during the alleged incident, stated, “Teresa disregarded the priority boarding announcement for people with special needs and service members.” The insider said bystanders did not correct Giudice’s behavior toward other passengers.

“She rushed to the gate, pushing past those in wheelchairs and others needing extra assistance. No one confronted her for fear of her reaction. Don’t forget — she famously flipped a table on her reality show!” stated the source.

Reality Blurb reported that Giudice commented on the publication’s April 6 Instagram post, which was captioned, “RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice is Accused of ‘Pushing Past’ Disabled Passengers to Board a Plane at the Airport.” The publication attached a screenshot of Giudice’s comment, which read “Not true.”

Giudice’s comment on the April 6 Instagram upload appears to have been deleted.

Teresa Giudice Denied Rumors About Her Relationship With Her Husband Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas in February 2024

This is not the first time Giudice has denied rumors. For instance, in a February 14 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches, the reality television personality reacted to reports that she and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, were breaking up. Giudice stated that she found the rumors ridiculous.

The mother of four also noted that the rumors began because her husband did not travel with her to Miami, Florida. She explained that Ruelas had wanted her to spend time with her friends without him.

The RHONJ star also clarified that she does not get overly upset when rumors circulate about her. She suggested she enjoys the publicity.

“Good stories, bad stories, whatever is out there, it’s a good thing. If they keep talking about you, that means they are still interested in you. If you want to put lies out there, go right ahead. I don’t care,” said the mother of four.

Melissa Gorga Discussed Filming RHONJ Season 14 After Her Fallout With Teresa Giudice

As fans are aware, Giudice has had a falling out with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. While speaking to Page Six in December 2023, the Gorgas discussed filming RHONJ 14 amid their feud with Giudice. Melissa Gorga stated that fans can expect “a very different season.”

“All the friendships are different. It’s just different. I actually enjoyed this season a lot,” said Melissa Gorga.

The mother of three also addressed Giudice’s assertion that she will never mend her relationship with the Gorgas.

“The feeling is mutual,” said Melissa Gorga.

Joe Gorga interjected that he is following Giudice’s lead when it comes to their relationship.

“Whatever [Giudice] wants,” said the father of three.

Melissa Gorga agreed with her husband, stating, “Her wish is our command.”

Teresa Giudice Discussed RHONJ Season 14

Giudice teased information about the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ in a December 2024 interview with Extra. She stated that she felt vindicated while filming RHONJ season 14. In addition, she said she is not interested in having a relationship with Melissa Gorga again.

“That chapter is closed,” said Giudice.

She also noted that she did not film with the Gorgas during RHONJ season 14.

The upcoming 14th season of RHONJ premieres on May 5, 2024.