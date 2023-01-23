Melissa Gorga Fans Come for Teresa Giudice After Instagram Share

Teresa Giudice shared a photo of herself and her husband Louie Ruelas with his two sisters and some Melissa Gorga fans are not happy.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared the post on Instagram on January 16, 2023, highlighting the close relationship that she has built with her husband’s family.

“I admire these two women so much & I want to share this TRUTH because you both mean so much to me,” Giudice captioned the photo. She went on to say that she’s “never experienced” a type of relationship where people “let go” of their “ego’s” [sic] and be “vulnerable.”

“Looking back I’m so happy we chose to be so pure and authentic with each other from the start and that’s how we will always lead this beautiful bond we have built,” she continued, adding, “I love and adore you guys.”

It didn’t take long for fans to criticize Giudice for not working to have a similar relationship with her brother’s wife, Melissa Gorga.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several RHOBH Fans Commented on Giudice’s Post

If you’ve been a longtime fan of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” you’ve seen plenty of ups and downs between Giudice and her sister-in-law. Season 13 may very well be the end of their relationship as the family has cut ties with one another after an epic fight that occurred on the final night of filming.

Each time that Giudice posts about Ruelas’ sisters, however, fans tend to take it as a dig toward Gorga — and this time seems no different, based on the comments that have racked up on the post.

“It’s so nice they welcomed you in to their family with open arms. Maybe you could have done the same with your sister in law?” one person asked.

“A good example of what you could have done with your sister in law but didn’t,” someone else wrote.

“Too bad you can’t let go of your own ego and choose to be ‘pure & authentic’ with your own family. Smh, what phoney bs,” a third person weighed in.

Giudice Has Grown Close to Ruelas’ Sisters

Giudice has been fairly vocal about the relationships that she has built with Ruelas’ family and some RHONJ fans have taken that to be shade against Gorga.

In May 2022, for example, Giudice shared a photo of herself with her husband and his sister, Veronica Ruelas.

“Love you both so much,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags “#sisterinlaw” and “famiglia.” Several RHONJ fans were quick to jump all over Giudice, accusing her of posting as a “dig” to Gorga.

Interestingly, however, fans have accused Gorga of doing the same exact thing in the past. In June 2022, for example, she shared a happy birthday post in honor of her older sister Lysa Simpson and added some choice phrases to her caption such as, “the true meaning of family.”

Several fans picked up on the caption and felt that Gorga was shading Giudice with her caption — and this was long before the finale fight.

READ NEXT: Fans Can’t Get Over Kathy Wakile’s New Look