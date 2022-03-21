Teresa Giudice Ridiculed After Latest WWHL Appearance

Teresa Giudice was on “Watch What Happens Live” this week and while many viewers commented on what the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star had to say, there were also a lot of comments about what she was wearing.

The RHONJ star appeared on WWHL in a blue jumpsuit described by the Real Housewives Looks Instagram as the Moonfish Skin Jumpsuit by Marine Serre, which the account said was “practically sold out everywhere.” Giudice posted several pictures of herself in the outfit on her Instagram, captioning the post, “They can steal my recipe but the sauce don’t taste the same!”

A few people said Giudice looked amazing, including one fan who said, “Tre was on fire last night!” and another who simply commented a series of fire emojis. However, it seems that a lot of people weren’t fans of her jumpsuit and commented on the fashion choice on social media.

Many Fans Weren’t Impressed With Giudice’s Choice of Clothing & Trolled the RHONJ Star

A picture of Giudice’s outfit was shared on Reddit under the title “This outfit is like an optical illusion.” Within only a few hours, the post racked up dozens of comments with mostly negative reactions to the jumpsuit. “My eyes hurt,” one person wrote. “She looks like an Olympic speed skater in heels,” one person joked. “It looks like fish skin,” someone else commented.

One person shared a theory, “I suppose after 10-15 years of realty fame and appearances you’d probably feel like you’ve worn every cocktail dress that ever existed and would get excited about an ugly bodysuit to break it up.” Someone else said, “I’m so happy to see the sea monster from The Shape of Water getting gigs after their big breakout role!”

Someone commented, “My god she needs to fire her entire team.” “She’s missing a snorkel,” another response stated. “Wait I didn’t think it’s Halloween yet,” one person chimed in.

Giudice Made Waves for More Than Her Outfit on ‘Watch What Happens Live’





Giudice had a lot to say on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” and perhaps one of the most talked-about moments was when she revealed that her sister-in-law and co-star Melissa Gorga will not be a bridesmaid in her summer wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Giudice revealed that she’ll have eight bridesmaids but none of them will be her castmates from RHONJ. “Melissa will not be a bridesmaid?” Cohen asked. “No,” Giudice replied simply, then said not to make it a big deal. Gorga later revealed that she found out she wouldn’t be in the bridal party by watching WWHL.

“Yes, I watched ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ and I did find out on TV that I’m not gonna be in Teresa’s wedding and I’m not a bridesmaid, which I’m okay with, I’m fine with,” she said on her podcast “On Display.” “I understand, to each their own.” She then added, “she could’ve put me in an ugly dress anyway! I’m just kidding!”

