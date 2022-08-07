RHONJ Fans Drag Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Look

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars exchanged vows at the Park Chateau and Garden on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in front of their closest family and friends.

Giudice walked herself down the aisle wearing a strapless, mermaid style wedding gown that featured a fitted ruched bodice that flared out at the knee. The bride wore an extremely long veil that featured stitched hearts and the words “sempre insieme,” which translates to “always together” and is a nod to Giudice’s parents, both of whom passed away.

Giudice accessorized her wedding day look with a pair of lace gloves that covered her arms up over her elbows. She wore a large tiara with some of her hair was curled up in it, sitting high atop her head. The remainder of her hair flowed down her back.

Giudice changed into a second wedding dress for the reception. Also white, the dress featured lace cap sleeves.

Since wedding photos have been shared online, fans have been reacting to Giudice’s look.

Here’s what you need to know:

RHONJ Fans Reacted to Giudice’s Hairstyle

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Giudice’s wedding was a huge topic of conversation on social media this weekend. “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans have been sharing their opinions of Giudice’s wedding look and many people just cannot get over her hairstyle of choice.

Over the past several hours, there have been multiple Reddit threads created for people to weigh in on Giudice’s wedding style — and most people seem to feel as though Giudice’s hair was over the top (pun intended) — and not in a good way.

“That’s the hair of 5 women on 1 head,” one Redditor wrote.

“I haven’t seen hair like that since the 60s…and even that wasn’t this big. And really, the whole blinding white dress with big veil and that ‘tiara’? OMG and LOL,” someone else added.

“Literally the most 1980s looking wedding I’ve seen since my parents. So New Jersey 80s as well. The gloves The crown The hair,” another comment read.

“Oh that’s some hair. I see black, brown, some blonde, & yup even a dash of red. It has ALL the ‘ingredientses,'” a fourth person added.

“Holy hell not a single person told her how horrible it looked. I could never live in such lies,” a fifth Reddit user said.

Several people used the word “ridiculous” to describe Giudice’s look.

Several Fans Criticized the Overall Wedding Vibe

It seems that Giudice’s hair wasn’t the only thing that fans didn’t love. After seeing photos and videos from the reception — a first dance complete with fog machines and light poles — fans had a lot to say about the Jersey soiree.

“It all literally looks like an 80s movie. I’m flabbergasted,” one person commented on a thread about the “royal wedding.”

“Aussie here. Never in my life seen lights like that, let alone inside a wedding reception. Are they an American thing? A Jersey thing? Or a Theresa thing??” someone else asked.

“Between the hair and bridal style and this fog it’s like the most expensive trashy wedding ever!” a third comment read.

“Wow it just gets tackier and tackier. A fog machine??” another Redditor added.

“Real Housewives” fans will be able to watch Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding play out on an upcoming Bravo special. An air date has not been released by the network just yet.

