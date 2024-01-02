Terry Dubrow Changes His Look in New Photos

“Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Dr. Terry Dubrow showcased a brand new look for the new year.

The plastic surgeon’s wife, RHOC star Heather Dubrow uploaded a series of photos of her and her husband in celebration of 2024 on Instagram on January 1. The first image showed the couple posing in front of a mirror, with Terry Dubrow sporting noticeably darker hair. The following slide featured four images of the Dubrows sitting together in what appears to be a photo booth. Heather Dubrow concluded her post by sharing a quote that read, “A happy home, a healthy body, and a peaceful mind are the only things worth chasing.”

In the caption of the Instagram post, Heather Dubrow wished her followers “a year of health, happiness, and time well spent with loved ones.” She also shared that she and her husband had dinner together “and then drinks at Birds Street with incredible friends” on New Year’s Eve.

“The best part is neither of these places allow photos so everyone is just living in the moment and NOT worrying about pics or social media- It’s the BEST!!! So here are a few from the mirror selfie & photo booth to mark the occasion, and the rest will live in my memories ❤️,” continued Heather Dubrow.

Several social media users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts about Terry Dubrow’s new hair color.

“A little overboard with the hair dye, Terry,” wrote a commenter.

“Not loving the dyed darker hair on Terry,” added another.

“Ummm. Hair dye? No bueno. Handsome when he’s all natural,” shared a different person.

Heather Dubrow’s Husband Had a Health Scare in 2023

Terry Dubrow had a serious health scare in August 2023. While speaking to Inside Edition in August 2023, the Dubrows discussed the harrowing incident. According to Heather Dubrow, she became alarmed after realizing her husband “was sort of babbling and his eyes were glazed” while they were having a meal with their eldest son, Nicholas. The mother of four shared she had Nicholas and a member of the restaurant’s staff “call 911.”

Terry Dubrow revealed he told his wife she was “overreacting” to the situation. After some struggle, he eventually visited the ER, where tests determined that he had “a Transient Ischemic Attack.”

During an August 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Terry Dubrow shared more details about his medical issue.

“I had symptoms of a stroke due to an anatomical defect in my heart,” said the doctor.

He also stated that he survived the incident “because of [Heather Dubrow’s] insistence [he] go to the emergency room.”

“She saved my life,” Terry Dubrow tearfully said.

Terry Dubrow Did Not Like How His Wife Was Treated During the 17th Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

After returning to RHOC following a five-year absence for the show’s 16th season, Heather Dubrow had difficulty filming season 17, which premiered in June 2023. While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023, alongside her husband, Heather Dubrow noted that she was often at odds with several of her castmates. The mother of four stated that she did not understand why her co-stars continually criticized her.

Terry Dubrow chimed in that he was unhappy with how his wife was treated during the production of RHOC season 17.

“It was painful that I actually couldn’t watch most of the scenes of the show. She actually had to show me the highlights. But behind the scenes, what you don’t see is it takes an emotional toll,” said the “Botched” star.

The upcoming 18th season of RHOC has not yet started filming.