RHOC Alum Talks Terry Dubrow Cheating Rumors: ‘I Think It’s True’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd spoke about rumors regarding her former co-star, Heather Dubrow’s husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow. During a September 2022 episode of Dodd’s podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” her husband, Rick Leventhal, noted the Instagram account, Bravo Housewives, reported that “according to @deuxmoi, Heather Dubrow is skipping out on #RHOC season 17 filming due to cheating allegations circulating” on September 29, 2022. Heather Dubrow refuted the claims in the post’s comments section, asserting, “This is not true, on any level.”

While recording the “Rick and Kelly Show” episode, Dodd shared whether she believed the cheating rumors.

“I think it’s true. I know it’s true. Allegedly. Allegedly, you’ve got to put that in there. I told you guys about how I knew. This is not – this is old news. This is not fake news, my friends,” said the mother of one.

She also revealed that she had requested information about the situation from her former co-stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador, who are currently filming RHOC season 17 with Heather Dubrow.

“Tamra and Shannon will not tell me a word. Nope. None of them. They won’t say a word. They are doing their job. I get it,” said Dodd.

Kelly Dodd Wrote an Instagram Comment About Heather Dubrow’s Relationship in April 2022

Dodd previously shared her thoughts about the Dubrows’ relationship in April 2022. According to Reality Blurb, the former RHOC star left a comment on a post uploaded on the publication’s Instagram page. The upload referenced that Heather Dubrow stated she was aware of David Beador’s affair prior to it being made public while filming the RHOC season 16 reunion special.

“Don’t throw stones at glass houses [Heather Dubrow]!! Everyone in Newport Beach knows Terry was banging his office assistant!! (Allegedly). Don’t want to get sued a [third] time!! It’s common knowledge here ask anyone! Hypocrite,” read Dodd’s comment.

The “That’s Life” star appeared to address Dodd’s Instagram comment while recording an April episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World.” She shared she was aware that “there’s a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years.”

“It’s not true, I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid, but the point is this, for me, cheating is — it was my one hard no, like when we first met, I was like no matter what happens in our lives, just know I can’t recover from that,” asserted the mother of four.

Kelly Dodd Discussed Heather Dubrow in September 2022

During a September 2022 episode of the “Up and Adam” podcast, Dodd discussed the current RHOC cast. She shared that she believed Bravo made a mistake when having Heather Dubrow return to the show’s cast after a five-year absence.

“Hiring Heather, who is the most boring, plain, awful, egotistical, just the worst person on earth. And you can ask [former ‘Flipping Out’ star] Jeff Lewis. And then she put two cease and desists on me. And she told all my friends around town that she was going to clean out my bank account. No, Terry said that,” said Dodd.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Sonja Morgan Is ‘Twinning’ With Daughter