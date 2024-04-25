Rejected ‘Real Housewives’ Wannabe Reveals the 1 Thing She Wants to Ask Andy Cohen

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” wannabe has a big question for Andy Cohen.

In an April 2024 episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast, actress Tori Spelling called out the Bravo producer for repeatedly overlooking her for a spot on the Beverly Hills-based Bravo reality show.

Spelling is often asked why she has never been asked to join RHOBH. On her podcast, she admitted, “I don’t know.”

“Once, I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever [and] have been on his show many times. He was like, ‘Yeah, we keep getting this question,’” Spelling said on her podcast. “And I’m like, ‘So, Andy, what’s the answer?’ He was like, ‘Ehh, I don’t know. You and the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?’ I can’t see it.'”

The former “Beverly Hills 90210” star, who was born and raised in the 90210 area, described herself as “the OG Beverly Hills” and said she doesn’t understand Cohen’s hesitation to cast her on the Bravo reality show. She then revealed the one thing she wanted to ask Cohen.

“What I really want to say to him, and I’m a little passive-aggressive…What I wanted to say is, ‘Uh, is it because I’m broke? Let’s be real,’” Spelling said.

Tori Previously Told Andy Cohen She Was Offended by the RHOBH Snub

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” features some of the richest of all reality stars. Lead star Kyle Richards has a net worth of $100 million dollars. Co-star Sutton Stracke clocks in with an estimate at around $50 million thanks to a divorce settlement that guarantees her another $300,000 per month for life from her ex-husband, Christian, according to Reality Tea.

In 2019, Spelling was put on the spot during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” When a caller asked her if she would ever join RHOBH, she cracked, “I don’t know. Andy’s never asked me.” She also admitted she was “a little bit” offended by the snub.

“Because I’m, like, the biggest fan and I feel like I grew up in Beverly Hills and this one’s been asked,” she said as she nodded over to her “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Jennie Garth, who was also a guest on the talk show.

Cohen then asked her if she knew any of the stars on RHOBH, and Spelling rattled off a list of names that included Denise Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, and Kyle Richards. Cohen seemed a bit taken aback and then moved on to the next segment.

Tori Spelling’s Money Problems Are Well Documented

Spelling grew up in one of the richest families in Hollywood. Her late father, Aaron Spelling, left behind a more than $500 million fortune when he passed away in 2006, according to Parade, but his daughter only inherited $800,000 after taxes.

Over the years, Spelling has made headlines for her credit card debt and tax troubles. Following her split from her husband Dean McDermott in 2023, the mom of five struggled further. At the time, an insider told Entertainment Tonight Spelling was having a “difficult” time finding a place to live because her financial situation was “not great.”

In 2023, a source told Page Six, that Spelling allegedly shopped away her fortune. The insider alleged that the many years of staying in “expensive rentals” and shopping for unneeded items caught up with her. “Their household bills run 100 grand a month,” the insider alleged. “There’s no end to the spending.”

According to USA Today, as far back as 2o13, Spelling opened up about her money woes. In her memoir “Spelling It Like It Is,” she wrote, “It’s no mystery why I have money problems. I grew up rich beyond anyone’s dreams. Even when I try to embrace a simpler lifestyle, I can’t seem to let go of my expensive tastes.”

In 2024, the once-rich star’s net worth is estimated to be $150,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Season 14 Cast is Not Set