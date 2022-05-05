‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 Cast Pics Slammed By Fans

“The Real Housewives” franchise is back for a second “Girls Trip”—and fans don’t know what to think about it.

The cast for the second season of the Peacock spinoff, titled “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club,” includes former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville, “Real Housewives of New York City’s” Jill Zarin and Dorinda Medley, “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks, and “Real Housewives of Orange County” OGs Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson.

A trailer for the upcoming season features the Real Housewives alumni at Medley’s Blue Stone Manor estate in Great Barrington, Massachusetts where drama ensues.

“These women are nuts,” Parks is seen saying in the clip.

Fans were also taken aback by the first look at the cast’s promotional photos for the season, which premieres June 23 on Peacock.

Fans Compared the Look of the RHUGT Cast Photos to a Popular Board Game

After the cast photos were released on social media, fans had a field day weighing in on the Housewives’ autumnal clothing theme as they posed in a wood-paneled room. Some fans thought the women looked like characters from the classic board game Clue. The murder mystery board game was developed during World War II and has been in production for decades, per History.com. “Clue” has most recently been produced by Hasbro for more than 30 years.

“What in the Clue styling is this?” one Redditor wrote of the RHUGT stars promo shot.

“Dorinda, with a coral pillow, in the fish room,” another fan cracked.

“Dwight with Aviva‘s leg in the Buco di Beppo Capri room,” another wrote in reference to several past iconic Real Housewives moments.

“SOMEONE CALL HASBRO STAT…. Hasbravo!” another commenter joked.

Others thought the women looked fake and cheaply styled.

“Why do they all look like Kmart wax figures of themselves?” one wanted to know. “Did they all get styled at Forever 21 or Fashion Nova…so much rushing and scrunching.,” another asked.

“They all look like they have their head photoshopped on their bodies which have their clothes photoshopped on which are then photoshopped onto the background lol,” wrote another.

Others didn’t recognize Armstrong and Glanville at all.

Fans Also Reacted to the RHUGT Season 2 Trailer

In the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club” promo, the women are seen coming up with the “theme” for their season. At one point, they realize that none of the ladies on this season of “Ultimate Girls Trip” are still on their show, which prompts Armstrong to come up with the “Ex-Wives Club” moniker.

“Taylor coining the name ‘ex-wives club’- queen already leaving her mark!” one fan tweeted.

But others thought the title was in poor taste, given the fact that Armstrong’s first husband, Russell, died by suicide in 2011. Armstrong had filed for divorce from her husband just one month before his death.

“Ex-wives club with Taylor is a bit dark isn’t it,” one Redditor commented of the new “Ultimate Girls Trip” theme.

READ NEXT: Teddi Mellencamp Talks Potential ‘Friend Of’ Role on RHOBH