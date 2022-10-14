‘Real Housewives’ Producers Drop ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 3 Spoilers at BravoCon

BravoCon is in full swing from October 14-16 in New York City, and one topic of discussion at the three-day fan festival is the new season of the “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” spinoff. The third season of “RHUGT” recently wrapped filming with a “scary” destination.

The cast will include Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of “The Real Housewives Salt Lake City,” “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Leah McSweeney, “Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, “Real Housewives of Miami’s” Marysol Patton and Alexia Echevarria, and Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” according to BravoTV.com.

Heavy was at BravoCon, where producers dished on the upcoming “RHUGT” season during a panel that kicked things off on October 14, 2022.

Bravo Producers Spilled RHUGT Spoilers at BravoCon

During a producers’ panel, Alfonso Rosales talked about the third season of “RHUGT” which was filmed in Thailand and will feature a yacht trip. He compared the locale to “scary island.”

Amid rumors that McSweeney threw elephant poop at her cast mates during the excursion, producers confirmed that the incident did occur but that it was “all in good fun” and not malicious.

There was also an unexpected “friend” of the cast mates—the concierge, who was named Pepsi. Producer Lisa Shannon described Pepsi as “an absolute star,” while Rosales said Marysol Patton complained about how messy her room was because Pepsi was just partying with the group.

Coming off of some explosive regular “Real Housewives” seasons, Rosales also dished on the initial vibe of the trip.

“A lot of the women came in on shaky ground with their cast-mates,” he said.

Real Housewives Stars Have Talked About Filming in Thailand

Some of the “RHUGT” stars have spoken out about filming in Thailand. In an interview with E! News, Bryant revealed that several of the co-stars butted heads during filming.

“We had Heather and Whitney, we had Porsha and Candiace, we had Porsha and Leah, we had Gizelle and Heather,” she said, “Everybody really was able to like step up and state their case and we all respected how each other felt even if we didn’t agree.”

“There were some ups and downs and some rocky roads—especially with Salt Lake and with Miami,” she added. “I mean it’s just the nature of trips, you’re gonna have ups and downs. But when we all left I was actually sad to see us go.”

Gay also dished about filming with Rose, who is not only her “RHOSLC” co-star but also her cousin. While the two are currently having issues on “RHOSLC,” which filmed earlier this year, by the time they got to Thailand, they were in vacation mode.

“Whitney and I, we did not have a lot of problems in Thailand,” Gay told Page Six. “We had a couple things, but we were there to have fun together. We did hang out. Candiace, Whitney, me and Leah hung out a lot.”

At BravoCon, the producers did not reveal the Peacock premiere date for “The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip” season 3.

