Vicki Gunvalson Comments on ‘War’ With Tamra Judge

Are the Tres Amigas over? “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador were on tour with a series of live shows this fall, however as they entered 2024, there were some changes to the lineup.

On January 6, 2024, Beador shared a post advertising a new live show called “Shannon and Vicki Live”, with shows taking place across the country this Spring. On the same day, Judge shared her own post advertising a live “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast recording alongside her co-host Teddi Mellencamp.

Judge also threw shade on her former Tres Amigas pals when she tweeted out a photo of herself with the caption “Uno” and then replied with a photo of Mellencamp captioned “Dos.”

The Bravo fan account I Live For Bravo shared Beador’s live show announcement alongside Judge’s tweets, writing “A Tres Amigas war is raging,” and Gunvalson chimed in the comment section to share her thoughts.

Vicki Gunvalson is Done With the Drama

Gunvalson took to the comment section of I Live For Bravo’s January 6 post to write, “Stay tuned! I’m done being the nice guy.”

Another user commented on the post writing, “Tammy doesn’t need those two!!!! 🙌” to which Gunvalson responded, “So she doesn’t need ‘friends?'”

A second fan shared their theory as to why Judge may be done with Tres Amigas, writing, “Tamra is ugh & here comes the but…maybe she doesn’t support drink driving & doing a show reliant on drinking 🤷‍♀️,” referencing Beador’s September 2023 arrest. Gunvalson responded to them to clarify, “No one supports that! This has nothing to do with that.”

The account Comments By Bravo, which shares social media comments by Bravo stars, reposted Gunvalson’s comments in a January 7 post, and Judge took to the replies to share her own thoughts, writing, “Friends? That talk s*** about me ….NO THANK YOU!”

One fan theorized in the Comments By Bravo comment section that this “war” was “definitely a scheme to remain relevant. look at all the people posting about them. it’s exactly what they want. then they’ll talk about each other at their live shows, which will up ticket sales. hoping Bravo will take notice and cast all 3 as HWs full time and get control of ‘their show,'” to which Judge sarcastically responded, “oh yes you’re on to us 🙄.”

Tamra Judge Comments on Alexis Bellino Dating John Janssen

On January 7, after the announcement of her own live show without her fellow Tres Amigas, Judge tweeted out, “I felt like I just took the biggest dump of my life. So refreshed. So relieved. 🙌🏼”

One fan replied to suggest that Judge had been mean to Beador by making up with former orange-holder Alexis Bellino, who began dating Beador’s ex John Janssen in late 2023. Judge replied to clarify her stance on the topic, writing, “Also, for anyone who gives me s*** for making up with Alexis… I made up with her at #BravoCon. Weeks before she even met John at The Quiet Woman, and over a month before they went public as a couple. So if you’re gonna talk s***, get it right!”

One fan responded to Judge, saying, “Fine, doesn’t mean you need to befriend him as you wouldn’t appreciate Shannon or Vicki if they did the same w/Simon. Girl code.”

Judge replied to this user confirming, “I’m not friends with John. I don’t have his phone number. Haven’t seen him or spoke to him since he was with Shannon. 🤦🏼‍♀️ How is that breaking girl code?”

