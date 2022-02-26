Vicki Gunvalson Gives Update on Her Friendship With Shannon Beador

Vicki Gunvalson is still whoopin’ it up these days, but without her former friend Shannon Beador.

During a February 23 episode of Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap, Gunvalson gave an update on her friendship with Beador, and it doesn’t seem like she harbors any animosity towards the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star. In fact, Gunvalson recently ran into her while out to dinner with her new man for Valentine’s Day.

“She [Shannon] hasn’t called me or talked to me in two years,” Gunvalson admitted during the segment. “I have nothing against Shannon. I love Shannon, she looks great. She knows this man that I’m dating, and so it was nice, we had a little talk [when we ran into each other.] It was nice. It is good to see her because we were best friends. I wish her nothing but the best.”





During their time on the show, Gunvalson, Beador, and Tamra Judge were known as the “Tres Amigas,” but their friendship started to fall apart during season 14, when Gunvalson and Judge were at odds with Kelly Dodd, who was friends with Beador. After Gunvalson and Judge were let go from the franchise ahead of season 15, things got even uglier, and now Beador doesn’t seem to communicate much with Gunvalson and Judge.

Judge Said That Beador Doesn’t ‘Have Any Time’ for Her or Gunvalson Anymore

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in April 2020, Judge claimed that Beador didn’t seem to have much time for her since she was let go from the “Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“As soon as we’re not on the show anymore, she just doesn’t have any time for us anymore and it really just kind of hurts my feelings,” Judge said about Beador during the interview. “I felt like on the show, off the show, whatever, she was my friend, you know? I helped her through this divorce, I spent hours in the middle of the night answering phone calls and then, it came to a point where me and Vicki really went through some hard times, when neither one of us were gonna go back to the show, we really went through, what is our identity? Who are we? You know, what is happening?”

Judge continued at the time, “We just lost a seven-figure income and there was a lot of stuff going on including [my ex-husband Simon Barney] fighting cancer, and my kids and what they’re going through and I just kind of felt like I never got that, like, ‘How are you doing? How are you feeling?’ kind of thing.”

Beador Would Not Want Gunvalson or Judge Back on the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Even though Gunvalson holds no ill-will towards Beador, it doesn’t mean that Beador doesn’t. During a December 2021 interview with Us Weekly’s Getting Real With The Housewives podcast, Beador admitted that she would not “enjoy it” if the two returned.

“I don’t think I would enjoy it because I feel like I’m in a happy place right now and I think you’ll see that this season,” Beador told the outlet at the time. “There’s been a lot of things that continue to be said about me, so it’s hard because I was so close to both of them. I’m still choosing not to engage and address it, especially in the public. We were friends and sadly we’re not anymore.”

