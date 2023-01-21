Real Housewife Calls Out Co-Star for Following Her on Social Media

The fallout between former friends and “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” co-stars Whitney Rose and Heather Gay continued in 2023 when Rose called out Gay for re-following her on social media.

On January 7, 2023, Rose posted on Twitter a screenshot of her Instagram notifications showing that Gay had started following her and wrote, “So I get re-followed after her ride or die was sentenced yesterday… WILD! #RHOSLC @BravoTV.”

So I get re-followed after her ride or die was sentenced yesterday… WILD! #RHOSLC @BravoTV pic.twitter.com/Dr1nvaXHa8 — Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose) January 8, 2023

Gay has been supportive of Jen Shah during her legal battles while season 3 has seen her and Rose hit a rough patch in their friendship. “I think that good people can do bad things, and she is claiming she is innocent,” Gay said back in June 2021 long before Shah pleaded guilty. “Even if she gets … wrongfully convicted she can make things right. She can redeem herself.”

It’s unclear when Gay unfollowed Rose but the two have been on rocky ground during season 3 of RHOSLC and the second cousins have also spoken about their “friendship break.”

Whitney Rose & Heather Gay Clashed Earlier in RHOSLC Season 3 & Rose Said She Was Taking a ‘Friend Break’

Rose and Gay’s friendship took a hit during season 3 of RHOSLC after Rose said Gay heard a rumor about their co-star Lisa Barlow but Gay denied hearing it. During the December 14 episode, Rose said she was taking a “friend break” from Gay.

Afterward, Gay told Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast that she was confused about what happened to their friendship. “I’ve been watching the episodes along with America, and every week it seems like we’re digging a deeper, deeper hole to get out of,” she said.

Gay told the outlet that she’s been taking a look at a lot of her friendships as she was growing as a person and it was hard for her to evaluate her friendship with Rose. “The way that it just disappeared overnight, I feel like our friendship just went up in smoke and I’m not sure how to repair that,” she shared.

Gay said she’s not sure what she’s done wrong and how to move forward with Rose. Rose, on the other hand, spoke about their friendship on “Watch What Happens Live” in November 2022 and said Gay has been talking about the cast members behind their backs and let fame get to her head more than the others.

Heather Gay’s Friend on RHOSLC, Jen Shah, Was Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison on January 6, 2023

On January 6, Shah was sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison after pleading guilty in July 2022 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Gay hasn’t yet commented publicly on Shah’s sentence but fans speculated that Rose shaded Shah after the sentencing.

“Season 3 of #rhoslc was a lot and very heavy,” Rose shared on Instagram a few hours after Shah’s sentencing on January 6, Page Six reported. “Wrapping it with such a fun show was the perfect send off to a difficult season,” she said alongside the photo of her WWHL appearance with Julia Fox. “The darkness is gone, lightness is upon us.”

