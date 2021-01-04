Real Housewife Shuts Down Rumors She Was Fired

After rumors of her firing began to circulate last week, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Robyn Dixon is now shutting down those claims.

On January 2, the Bravo personality on Instagram denied rumors she was leaving the show involuntarily, despite a recent report suggesting otherwise, according to the Reality Blurb. The report, published just days after Monique Samuels announced her voluntary exit from RHOP, indicated Dixon has either not yet received a new contract or it got “lost in the mail,” the Reality Blurb continued.

Dixon played a role in fueling the rumors on January 1 when she posted a cryptic Instagram bidding farewell to 2020, writing:

Personally, it has been a privilege and blessing to share my life with you all. Thank to everyone who has rooted for and prayed for me, thank you for cheering me on, thank you for showing love and support, thank you for being kind, thank you for enjoying my goofy moments, and thank you for supporting my business!!!

Now, Dixon has returned to the comment section of her post to shut down any speculation that she has been fired.

Bravo has yet to announce when RHOP will begin filming season six.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dixon Is Slamming the Claims as ‘Just Rumors’

In the comment section of the January 1 Instagram, one fan asked whether the post was more of a “happy year or an exit,” adding that she loved her recent purchase from the star’s Embellished Shop.

Dixon replied, “It’s just a thank you for watching and supporting season 5. Nothing more, nothing less. I’m happy you love your hat, thank you for your purchase!”

Another follower wrote, “Oh no. I hope [the rumors of your exit are] not true. You have a real storyline, you’re the real deal, was looking to see the growth of your hat line, upcoming wedding and your new mansion…”

Dixon responded by dubbing the claims as “just rumors.”

Reports Suggest That at Least 5 RHOP Stars Have Already Signed Their Season 6 Contracts, According to the Reality Blub

According to the Reality Blurb, reports suggest that at least five of the RHOP stars will be returning for season six.

The list of veterans includes Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Wendy Osefo, the outlet reported.

Regarding Osefo’s return, the podcast Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef seemed to also confirm that her contract was renewed.

Osefo recently dished during an episode of the podcast about her experience during her first season on RHOP. The podcast later promoted the episode on its Instagram page, which inspired several listeners to voice their support in the comments.

In one response to a fan, Behind The Velvet Rope hinted that Osefo would be “around for a long while.”

“LOL! I loved talking to Wendy also,” the podcast’s account replied. “I think she is going to be around for a long while. I think Gizelle without [Robyn] will be so interesting too. Glad you liked our chat with Wendy.”

READ NEXT: A-List Star Wants to Host Real Housewives Reunion