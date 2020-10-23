Rudy Giuliani Borat Memes: Jokes Fly After Honeytrap Video

Memes and jokes flew on Twitter after former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was caught in what some are calling a “honeytrap” scene that was part of the new Borat movie.

Although Giuliani says he was just tucking in his shirt during the now infamous scene with a young actress, lots of people on Twitter aren’t buying it, and they let the memes tell the story.

The video scene from Sacha Baron Cohen’s new movie makes it look like Giuliani is sticking his hands down his pants for inappropriate reasons after a fake interview with an actress pretending to be a conservative reporter asking him about COVID-19. Giuliani claims it’s all a fabrication and insists he didn’t do anything inappropriate. The 76-year-old former New York mayor claims the set up was designed to stop him from defending President Donald Trump and raising questions about Democrat Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

I can only Imagine the Memes and .gifs tomorrow. 🤣🤣🤣#RudyGiuliani was lucky that the Debate will take away from his… whatever that was that he did. 🤭🤭 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pBJJkV4oDr — VΞnditti ᵃ⁼⁽ᵛ⁺ᵃ⁾/⁰ (@adrianVenditti) October 23, 2020

The woman in the scene is actually 24 years old, although in the video, Cohen, in character, bursts in and claims she’s his 15-year-old daughter.

The scene is contained in a sequel to the film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. The sequel is called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Here’s where you can find it online.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giuliani Insists He Was Just Tucking in His Shirt But the Meme Writers Had Other Ideas

Turned my entry into a meme! pic.twitter.com/VNUe7e7uCG — Coloured Pencil Artist (@SkoteckyDesign) October 22, 2020

Giuliani wrote about his side of it all on his Twitter page. “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment,” he wrote. “At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

He added: “In fact, the NY Post today reports ‘it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.’ As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th. This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family. Deadline Hollywood reports CAA had a distribution screening in September where there was no mention of the scene holding any importance. We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts.”

Some people on Twitter defended Giuliani, with one writing, “Rudy is single. The woman is single. She invited him to her room. I don’t see the issue?”

However, others made fun of the former mayor. Here are some of the memes that flew around Twitter. For obvious reasons, the memes are a bit ribald.

pic.twitter.com/3laQul1ebN — scam newton and the plandemics (@broom_error) October 21, 2020

Live footage of Rudy verifying the “hard drive.” pic.twitter.com/dGNPFzrF3Z — 🅝🅐🅣🅗🅐🅝 🅐🅣🅧 (@nybergATX) October 23, 2020

Giuliani repeated his defense on his radio program, saying, according to THR, “I am tucking my shirt in, I assure you, that’s all that I was doing.”

Sacha Baron Cohen Posted a Video Response to Giuliani

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM BORAT SAGDIYEV pic.twitter.com/vM92Lam5vV — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

Borat Sagdiyev, Sacha Baron Cohen’s alter ego, defended Giuliani on his Twitter page.

“I here to defend America’s mayor Rudolph Giuliani. What was an innocent sexy time encounter with a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media,” Borat says on Twitter. “I warn you, anyone else tries this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas.”

According to THR, Giuliani previously told Page Six, “I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled, and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.” He declared himself a fan of the actor.

