How to Watch Borat 2 Online for Free

Sacha Baron Cohen is releasing a sequel to his 2006 mockumentary Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. It is called Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and it is now available on Amazon Prime.

If you have Amazon Prime already, you can watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm right here. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial right here and then watch the movie.

Here’s a further rundown of all your sign-up options and how to watch on different devices:

If You Have Amazon Prime

If you want to watch on your computer, make sure you’re signed into your Amazon Prime account, then head here to watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Additionally, you can watch the movie on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Don’t Have Amazon Prime

You’ll need a subscription to Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video to watch the movie. Fortunately, it’s easy to sign up for a free trial, and there are a number of different options when doing so:

Amazon Prime: In addition to unlimited streaming of Amazon’s movies and TV shows, you get things like free two-day shipping, music streaming and access to Amazon’s library of E-books. Pricing options are either $12.99 per month or $119 per year, but it comes with a free 30-day trial.

Amazon Prime Video: If you just want access to Amazon’s movies and TV shows without the free shipping and other extras, this costs $8.99 per month after your 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Student: If you’re a student, you can sign up for Amazon Prime Student. It’s the same as Amazon Prime but comes with a six-month free trial and costs either $6.49 per month or $59 per year after that.

Once you’ve signed up, you can watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on your computer right here, or you can watch on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Preview

VideoVideo related to how to watch borat 2 online for free 2020-10-22T23:53:47-04:00

The original Borat mockumentary featured Sacha Baron Cohen playing Borat Sagdiyev, a fictitious journalist from Kazakhstan who traveled through the United States having real-life interactions with Americans. Baron Cohen earned a Golden Globe for the role and the film earned a Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, and an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The follow-up mockumentary’s full title is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan and it once again features Baron Cohen as Borat Sagdiyev. Despite having said in years ago that he retired the Borat character, Cohen was spotted in late 2019 and in the summer of 2020 filming several segments for the movie, which was officially announced in September 2020.

The film is already generating controversy over a scene featuring Rudy Giuliani where he is interviewed by Borat’s daughter, Tutar, played by actress Maria Bakalova. Tutar represents herself as a conservative journalist in order to interview Giuliani and when said interview is over, he leans back on the hotel bed and sticks his hand into his pants. Then Borat runs into the room and says, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you.” But the actress is in fact 24 years old.

Borat Gives Jimmy Kimmel a Coronavirus InspectionBorat makes his appearance on the show, but before it can officially begin, he makes Jimmy go through a plague questionnaire, a physical examination and then introduces him to his daughter Tutar who really really wants his pants. SUBSCRIBE to get the latest #Kimmel: http://bit.ly/JKLSubscribe Watch Mean Tweets: http://bit.ly/KimmelMT10 Connect with Jimmy Kimmel Live Online:… 2020-10-20T04:25:18Z

Giuliani tweeted a statement in response to the controversy, writing, “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

Other fake interviews and appearances include Baron Cohen interviewing Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, interrupting a meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference, tricking the attendees of a Georgia cotillion, playing pranks at a gun rally in Olympia, Washington, and filming unknown scenes in Los Angeles.

In a review, the BBC’s Nicholas Barber said that “it’s the ripped-from-the-headlines relevance that makes it so fascinating, and it’s the boiling rage at current politics that makes it so bracing,” and Chris Hewitt of the Minneapolis Star Tribune said that unlike the first film, this one “is a satisfying narrative” rather than a “collection of skits.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is out now on Amazon Prime.

READ NEXT: How to Watch 537 Votes Documentary Online Without Cable