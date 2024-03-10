Why Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Keep Their Life Together Private

Academy-Award-nominated actor Ryan Gosling and his wife, actress Eva Mendes, began their romance over 12 years ago. The couple have two daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, 9, and Amada Lee Gosling, 7. However, some fans of the “Barbie” star may have not realized he is married, as Gosling and Mendes have a strong preference for privacy.

Gosling has not specified his reasoning behind giving limited information regarding his marriage and children. However, Mendes has mentioned wanting her family to not be in the public eye. For instance, E! News reported that Mendes explained that she does not feel comfortable uploading images of her husband and their daughters on social media in a 2020 Instagram post. The post featured an image of a painting by the artist René Magritte. In the caption, she explained that she did not know what to share on social media at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since I don’t post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go… One of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist René Magritte,” wrote Mendes in the post’s caption.

One commenter wanted to know her reasoning behind not including her husband and daughters in her social media posts. The actress addressed the question and stated she has “always had a clear boundary when it comes to [her] man and [her] kids.” Mendes clarified that while she will “talk about them,” she will not “post pictures of [their] daily life.” The actress also stated that “since [her] children are still so little,” she does not “have their consent” to share their images.

“I won’t post their image until they’re old enough to give me consent,” stated Mendes.

The 50-year-old also suggested that she and Gosling’s relationship has benefitted by remaining private.

“As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, To stay private,” wrote the actress.

Eva Mendes Shared She Did Not Know When She Will Allow Her Daughters to Have Social Media Accounts

According to The Independent, Mendes shared that she is hesitant about allowing her daughters to have access to the internet. In August 2023, the “Hitch” actress uploaded an Instagram post that featured a clip of her giving a gesture of disapproval. The mother of two captioned the post, “When my kids ask me if they’re old enough to go on the internet, social media or anything requiring wifi.”

An Instagram user inquired at what age would Mendes let her daughters “to use the internet/social media.” The actress wrote, “Honestly I don’t know.”

“[F]or now, I’m observing them and keeping up with research about how social media can impact a child’s brain. I’m taking it stage by stage,” continued Mendes.

Eva Mendes Announced She Was Inspired by Her Relationship With Her Daughters to Write a Book

In February 2024, Mendes took to Instagram to share that she was publishing a children’s book, titled “Desi, Mami, & The Never Ending Worries.” She stated that her daughters have “inspired [her] to write [her] first picture book” in the caption of the post.

“In this book, Desi & Mami try to deal with those scary thoughts that can take over (especially at night) and dominate our mind,” continued Mendes.

Ryan Gosling Mentioned His Wife in a January 2024 Speech

During his acceptance speech for the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival Fundraiser, Gosling discussed his three-decade-long career in Hollywood, per Access Hollywood. He stated that he was thankful for the roles he has been able to play. The actor said he was particularly grateful for starring alongside Mendes in the 2012 film, “A Place Beyond the Pines.”

“I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes. And have two dream children. I dreamed of one day making movies. And now movies have made my life a dream,” said Gosling during the January 2024 event.