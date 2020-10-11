50 Best Barbie Toys: Dolls, Playsets, and More

For those who are Barbie obsessed, you have to have a place to put them! Pretending is only so fun if you don’t have a house for your Barbies to stay. Just like you have a home for yourself, the Barbie dolls also need a home. However, their home just might turn out to be a huge mansion.

This Barbie house is the best that you will find out there. The whole house is a hot pink color, and there are three different stories for never ending fun. With a working elevator and seven different rooms, it can fit a large amount of dolls.

This model has even been upgraded with a flat screen TV, which your child can plug their smart phone in and play videos for their dolls. It also includes over 70 accessories to decorate the house to the best of their ability.