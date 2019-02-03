Jared Goff & Ryan Gosling Look Alike, Leading to Wild Twitter Theory

Plenty of NFL players have doppelgangers and some are far more realistic than others. A doppelganger, in short, is when someone looks similar to another person, and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff may take the prize for the best in the NFL. This isn’t news for many Rams fans, but Goff has drawn comparisons to actor Ryan Gosling, and it’s gone on for many years now.

Not only does the Rams quarterback get linked as the perfect doppelganger to Gosling, but back in 2012 before he began his college football career, Goff embraced it fully. The former Cal Bears quarterback made it known on Twitter that he’ll happily take the comparison to the famous actor.

Was told I look like Ryan gosling a few times in LA…I'll take it haha!! — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) July 24, 2012

For what it’s worth, being compared to Gosling, who’s been featured in movies such as ‘The Notebook,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love.’ and many others, is widely considered a compliment. After all, according to Matt Donnelly of The Wrap, he’s turned down the title of People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” multiple times.

“They tried a few times, especially during his huge year in 2011,” an individual close to the cover negotiations said. Multiple efforts were consistently squashed by the actor’s team. “The consensus was he’s too serious for it, too artsy,” the individual added.

Regardless of that story, we’ll let you be the judge of the comparison between the actor and NFL quarterback by first checking out a photo of Goff without a helmet.

That photo alone may not cover all the bases, but it gives a nice starting point. Gosling, 38, does have quite a few years on Goff, who’s 24, but the actor ages well. Now it’s time for the deciding moment, as we look at a side-by-side photo of the two which was posted on Twitter.

Here’s a thought I’ve had for a while but only ran by my wife. Jared Goff looks like Ryan Gosling. Tell me I’m wrong. pic.twitter.com/l5HezmMSMW — Ryne Carlson (@SHAKKASHUUM) January 20, 2019

If that’s not quite convincing you, we can take it back one step further, as Gosling’s role in the movie ‘Remember The Titans’ drew even more attention to the comparison.

Good to see the kid from Remember the Titans found success in the NFL, good luck on Sunday @JaredGoff16 @RyanGosling pic.twitter.com/z3n953RU10 — Matt Crow (@MattinICT) January 14, 2019

Whether you buy it or not, the social media world wasted no time creating a much larger theory on this topic. They’re buying into the belief that Goff and Gosling are actually the same person.

Twitter Believes Jared Goff & Ryan Gosling Are the Same Person

Have you ever seen Jared Goff and Ryan Gosling in the same place?#NFCChampionshipGame #LARams #NewOrleansSaints — Scott Lyons (@wwsargedo) January 20, 2019

Have you ever seen Jared Goff and Ryan Gosling in the same room ? — $aknee (@Yungssany) January 20, 2019

Im not saying @JaredGoff16 is @RyanGosling ….. but have you ever seen them in the same room 🤔 — UrooSteppaWilliams (@The_UrooSteppa) January 20, 2019

Just wanted to remind you that Jared Goff and Ryan Gosling are the same person pic.twitter.com/Ku7JPZZMeK — Lauren Russell (@laurentyrussell) January 13, 2019

Ever notice how Jared Goff and Ryan Gosling are never seen in the same place? #rams #RamsvsSaints — Greg Thomas-Baldwin (@grioghar) January 20, 2019

Good job tonight Ryan gosling @JaredGoff16 — Matthias® (@Riv15M) January 13, 2019

Others Just Love the Resemblance

For what it’s worth, not everyone was fully on board with the whole “Goff and Gosling are the same person” chatter, but many people can’t believe how similar the two look. It’s been a hot-button topic throughout the Rams quarterback’s first few seasons, but especially the 2018 NFL Playoffs as Goff has taken center stage.

Is it just me or does Jared Goff look exactly like Ryan Gosling?! — MAUKMAN (@gmauk5) January 20, 2019

I can’t be the only one who thinks Jared Goff looks like Ryan Gosling — Alisha (@alishaanahi) January 20, 2019

Is it just me, or could Jared Goff be discount Ryan Gosling's second cousin? IJS #NFLPlayoffs — Jamelle W-Thomas (@JPie612) January 20, 2019

Jared Goff looks just like Ryan gosling don’t @ me — ℰmiℓy Տtrɑtten (@emstratten) January 20, 2019

