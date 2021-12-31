Ryan Seacrest’s New Year’s Eve 2021-2022 Time & Channel

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will return for its 50th celebration on ABC, starting on December 31, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 7 p.m. Central time. Ryan Seacrest will return as host for his 17th year.

“This show has solidified its place in television history as the must-watch New Year’s Eve special, and the upcoming 50th year will be a can’t-miss event with the biggest names in entertainment,” said the Executive Vice President of Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television, Rob Mills, in a press release.

This year, the “American Idol” host will be joined by Liza Koshy in Times Square, while coverage will come in live from other major cities. Ciara will spearhead the Los Angeles coverage for her fifth year while Billy Porter will host the New Orleans broadcast. In “the inaugural destination for the show’s first Spanish-language countdown,” Roselyn Sanchez will lead the event in Puerto Rico.

“As we expand the footprint of ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’ we’re proud to broadcast from Puerto Rico as we showcase the vibrant multicultural destination to commemorate this milestone year for the iconic New Year’s celebration,” said MRC Live and Alternative President Adam Stotsky in a press release.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022” will air live on ABC and be available through live television subscriptions.

’Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022’ Will Feature a Star-Studded Lineup

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022” will feature a star-studded lineup of performers, including KAROL G who will be kicking off the night’s festivities. Journey will also perform “a special collection of notable and celebrated hits” live from Times Square according to ABC.

“NCIS: LA” star LL Cool J was scheduled to headline the event, but Deadline reported he backed out after testing positive for COVID-19. ABC also announced Chlöe would not be able to perform.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” LL Cool J said in a statement to Deadline. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!“

Porter will be pulling double duty, performing his new song and “a sneak peek of a future classic” while on a riverboat in the French Quarter.

Los Angeles performers include AJR and duo Daisy The Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi with singer Sleepy Brown, Don Omar with Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis with singer Windser, Måneskin, Mae Muller with Polo G, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic and Walker Hayes.

In Puerto Rico, “reggaeton dynamo” Daddy Yankee performs in his hometown according to ABC.

Audiences Are Returning to Times Square

Audiences will once again flock to Times Square to watch the ball drop at midnight.

The official website for Times Square has issued safety guidelines for the festivities, including providing proof of being fully vaccinated with photo identification. Attendees can use the NYC COVID SAFE app to upload their vaccination records for easy access.

Additionally, “revelers” are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Visitors will be allowed in Times Square starting at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

