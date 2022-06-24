Samantha Froelich Now: Where Is the ‘Web of Make Believe’ Subject Today?

Samantha Froelich of “Web of Make Believe” discussed her role in white supremacist, neo-Nazi group Identity Evropa on the new Netflix series. She was the girlfriend of Elliot Kline who organized the deadly Unite the Right Rally.

Froelich appeared on episode three of “Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet” and drew ire from viewers who say she deflected responsibility for her own actions. Froelich ends the episode questioning whether she was “both a villain and a victim.” The series was released in July.

Here’s what you need to know:

Froelich Testified Against Her Ex-Boyfriend & Discussed The White Supremacist Group’s Strategies Before a Jury

3 years ago today David Duke, Richard Spencer, Jason Kessler, Evan McLaren, Elliot Kline, Thomas Rousseau, Matthew Heimbach & Patrick Casey organized the deadly white nationalist rally in #Charlottesville on social media. 100s of white supremacists remain on @Twitter & @Facebook pic.twitter.com/NEJDffZpt1 — Change The Terms (@changeterms) August 12, 2020

Froelich appeared in court during the fall of 2021 to testify about the tactics of Identity Evropa and the motives behind the Unite the Right Rally. She was the live-in girlfriend of defendant Elliott Kline during much of 2017, according to Buzzfeed News, which covered the court case. Kline, who also used the name Eli Mosley, was a defendant in the case, along with Identity Evropa.

Kline worked in pest control, she testified, and called himself an “unironic exterminationist” and a “Judenator,” she told the court.

“He wished he was killing Jews instead of cockroaches,” Froelich said. “We once went to my hometown, and he was upset that he couldn’t oven all the Jews… He was excited about killing Jewish people.”

But the group had a more subdued public face, she said.

“When you’re interviewing someone, make sure that the room is clean. Speak with eloquence. Don’t use racial slurs in public,” she said, recalling instructions she was given. “They wanted to look presentable, they wanted… I would say that it was like being wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

Froelich Became a Hated Figure Following Her Appearance on the Netflix Special

I slept on it but I still can’t get Ep 3 of Web of Make Believe on @netflix out of my head. “Samantha” has moments where she seems very self aware of what she’s done but then she hits us with this comment at the end… like sis…your villain status far outweighs any victimhood pic.twitter.com/DceJNS0zsc — Angst Art & Fashion (@FashionAngst) June 17, 2022

The third episode of the Netflix episode ends with Froelich admitting she had “blood on her hands” in the death of victim Heather Heyer at the Unite the Right rally August 12, 2017, shortly before Froelich made the decision to leave the group. She told the camera she was in danger when she left, and that the people who had been her protectors turned into her enemies. She questioned whether she was a victim or a villain, and said that she was probably both.

Her characterization drew criticism from social media users who questioned whether she was taking responsibility for her actions.

“I slept on it but I still can’t get Ep 3 of Web of Make Believe on @netflix out of my head,” one person wrote on Twitter. “‘Samantha’ has moments where she seems very self aware of what she’s done but then she hits us with this comment at the end… like sis…your villain status far outweighs any victimhood.”

“Just watched Ep 3 of Web of Make Believe on @netflix & am utterly at a loss for words,” another person wrote. “Samantha, in case you are still confused — you are DEFINITELY the villain in this story. Deeming yourself a victim would be a complete absolution of personal responsibility #WebofMakeBelieve.”

READ NEXT: Justin Rapp Now: Where Is the Cop Today in 2022?

