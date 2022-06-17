Justin Rapp Now: Where Is the Cop Today in 2022?

Justin Rapp was named as the police officer who shot Austin Thomas Finch to death in a swatting prank December 28, 2017 in Wichita, Kansas.

Finch’s loved ones questioned why Rapp never faced charges in the death of Finch, who was gunned down after police were called to his house stemming from a $1.50 bet on Call of Duty. The tragic story is covered on the first episode of the new Netflix series, “Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet,” which was released this week.

The deadly shooting started with an argument between Shane Gaskill and Casey Viner over the video game, officials said on the show. Viner accidentally shot Gaskill’s character in the game, prompting Gaskill to hire notorious swatter Tyler Barriss to send a SWAT team to Viner’s house, authorities said. Viner picked up on the plan, and taunted Barriss, sending him a fake address. That address happened to belong to the Finch family, officials explained on the show.

No Charges Were Filed Against Rapp But He Was Placed on Administrative Duty in the Case

A Kansas judge ruled that Rapp would not face charges, saying that he acted reasonably based on the information he had at the time of the incident, according to KAKE. The local news outlet covered his court appearance in 2018.

“I fired one shot and struck that individual,” Rapp said in court, according to the news outlet.

KAKE reported Rapp is a U-S Army Veteran who joined the force in 2010. KAKE said he was “the face of the department on the FOX-TV show COPS.”

“Since the Finch swatting incident Rapp has been taken off the streets and placed on administrative duty, even though the District Attorney ruled based on Kansas law, no charges would be filed against Rapp, who the DA says acted reasonably based on what the officer knew at the time of the shooting,” the news outlet reported.

Finch’s family filed a lawsuit against Rapp, seeking $25 million.

