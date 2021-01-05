‘The Walking Dead’ Star Hospitalized

The Walking Dead star Samantha Morton was hospitalized amid the coronavirus pandemic and thanked healthcare workers for helping her heal, according to E! Online.

While the actress and director did not specify the reason behind her hospitalization, she added the hashtag #COVID19 to her tweet. She also added the hashtag #WearAMask.

In a longer note, Morton wrote on Twitter, “Thank you to all the A and E staff at the Conquest who helped me tonight. I’m so grateful for our NHS, to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I’m ok tonight because of them. #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask #COVID19.”

The 43-year-old British actress has been nominated for two Academy Awards, a Primetime Emmy, and a British Academy Film Award over the course of her career.

She writes that she is now “on the mend.”

She Began Her Career in 1991

Morton’s career kicked off in 1991 when she guest-starred on Soldier Soldier. She went on to book lead roles in the films Emma, Jane Eyre, and Under the Skin. For her portrayal of Myra Hindley in Longford, Morton was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film.

Her other credits include The Unloved, for which she won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Single Drama, The Messenger, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Harlots.

While she has led an illustrious career, she is arguably best known for The Walking Dead.

In a 2019 interview with EW, Morton was asked how she landed the role on the show. She shared, “It came out of the blue, really, but I think my amazing agents had been talking amongst themselves probably knowing that this part was coming up to be cast. So I think it was a dialogue that they were having without me knowing. And then there was this discussion with me, because I’m very particular as an actress. I’m really, really particular about what characters I play, what projects I’m involved with, and why — so they’re very careful with me.”

She added, “They didn’t know how I’d feel about this genre. The initial conversation was like, ‘How do you feel about this genre,’ before even discussing the role. They’re very, very respectful and amazing. I then shared with them my passion for George Romero, my childhood watching a lot of horror films, and what they mean to me, and it was just a bit like a marriage made in heaven. It was a dream role. A part of a lifetime. So it worked out, and I’m playing the part of a lifetime.”

She Has Spoken Out About Mental Health Issues

In an October 2020 interview with BBC Radio’s 4 Desert Island Discs, Morton spoke out about the mental health issues many women face. She said she is “fuming at how society behaves around mental health issues for women.”

Morton added, “My mum had a very, very traumatic childhood. And it’s fascinating now as a mother and as a woman growing up to go ‘wow’. She is a saint in a way to me. There’s something fascinating in what I did get from her from not getting what I thought I wanted from her.”

