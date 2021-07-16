Where Is Sammy the Bull Gravano’s Son Gerard Today?

Gerard Gravano is the son of notorious mobster Sammy “The Bull” Gravano. The Gravano family is featured on the MTV docuseries Families of the Mafia. Season two debuts on July 15.

Gerard Gravano was involved in the family’s criminal activities. In 2000, Gerard Gravano was among the dozens of people arrested for running an ecstasy drug ring from Arizona to New York, Time and the AP reported.

He later pleaded guilty to “illegally conducting an enterprise and offering to sell and transport dangerous drugs,” ABC News reported. In 2002, he was sentenced to nine years behind bars.

After he was released, Gerard Gravano settled in Arizona, got married, had children and managed a business.

Gerard Gravano Is Married to a Health Coach & Has 4 Children

Gerard Gravano found the love of his life after he was released from prison. His wife is Amy Lynn Price Gravano. According to his Instagram account, the couple started dating in 2011 and they got married in 2018. In February 2021, he wrote on Instagram: “Happy Anniversary to my beautiful wife 10 years together, 3 years married. You made me a very rich man the day I met you. You have shown me unconditional Love, Friendship, Loyalty, respect. You are a true partner in crime. someone that will be by my side no matter what till my last breath.”

Amy Gravano works as a hairstylist and a health coach, according to her Instagram bio. There is a link in her bio that leads to her account website with a company called Xyngular, which sells weight loss products.

Gravano has four children. He has an older son named Nick. Gravano wrote on Instagram in 2012 that his son was about to start high school. Nick played baseball as a teenager and now appears to work as a visual artist, according to his Instagram account. Gravano and his wife’s other children are all very young, based on photos shared to Instagram.

Gravano Is Listed as the Manager of a Payment Options Business in Arizona

Gravano remained in Arizona after he was released from prison. According to a search of state business records, he and his wife started a business called Impact Payment Options, LLC. The company was founded in 2016 and they were both listed on the official documents as managers of the company.

As of this writing, Impact Payment Options was still listed as an active business “in good standing” with the Arizona Corporation Commission. But the company was never accredited by the Better Business Bureau and the listed website address for the business is not active.

The state website lists at least three other businesses Gravano was previously involved with but are no longer active. He was listed as a manager for an organization called KGG Management, which shut down in 2020. Another company called Credit One LLC also shut down last year.

Gravano and his mother, Debra Gravano, ran a restaurant called Uncle Sal’s. The record lists Debra as the president and Gerard as the secretary. The business was registered with the state in 1997, before the family members were arrested for running the drug ring. There is still an active restaurant called Uncle Sal’s Italian Restaurant & Bar operating in Scottsdale but according to its website, a different family runs it.

Gravano Appears to Have a Solid Relationship With His Father

Before their arrests in 2000, Gerard Gravano and his father reportedly were at odds with each other. The New York Times, citing court documents, reported in 2001 that Sammy the Bull had been accused of plotting to kill Gerard’s then-girlfriend. The woman had reportedly “boasted” about “dating Sammy the Bull’s son.” Prosecutors said Sammy had threatened Gerard and even held him at gunpoint for “disrespecting the family.”

But father and son have mended fences. Gerard Gravano posted a photo of his father on Instagram in 2019 and wrote, “Happy Birthday Dad I’m so happy to have you back. You have always been my rock someone I can always count on to be there for me no matter what. Love you to death. #Bloodsthickerthanwater.”

