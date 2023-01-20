Serena Pitt Reveals Whether She Wants a Hyphenated Last Name

“Bachelor in Paradise” star Serena Pitt wants to take her husband’s last name, but she has a creative idea to include her own.

Serena Pitt made the comments to Chelsea Vaughn on Vaughn’s “Vaughnerable” podcast, revealing that she isn’t sure whether she would want a hyphenated name, but she would like to turn the surname Pitt into a middle name because she wasn’t given one by her family.

Vaughn shared video of the conversation on TikTok.

Pitt and Joe Amabile became engaged on “Bachelor in Paradise” season 7 and then had a courthouse wedding, according to an Instagram video she posted. Their casual wedding attire had some fans talking.

Pitt Says She Wasn’t Given a Middle Name & She Wants to Take Amabile’s Last Name

Pitt told Vaugnn: “I truly wouldn’t be fazed with never changing my last name. I don’t think it makes me any more married to take his name. However, I want me, my husband, and our children to all have the same last name.”

Vaughn asked whether Pitt would hyphenate her last name and make it Pitt-Amabile. She responded,

I don’t know if I’ll hyphenate, but I do know what I’d personally like to do. I don’t have a middle name; my parents never gave me one. It’s not a huge thing in Indian culture and my parents just didn’t give us middle names. My mom doesn’t have one.

That prompted this solution: “I grew up with no middle name, just Serena Pitt. That’s really all there is to it. So I’d love to give myself the middle name Pitt so I could still be Serena Pitt and then take Joe’s last name, Amabile,” she told Vaughn in the video.

In October 2022, Pitt Shared a Courthouse Wedding Video on Instagram

Pitt revealed to the world that she and Amabile were married in October 2022, when she shared a video of them getting married at a courthouse to her Instagram page. According to People Magazine, the wedding took place at a courthouse in New York City.

“JUST MARRIED !!” it reads. “We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!”

She also shared a 2020 recap video that included scenes of the wedding on her Instagram page.

In November 2022, she shared a photo of the pair on Instagram, writing, “1 week of being your wife.”

Throughout the year, she shared many other photos with Amabile on her Instagram page.

On the Click Bait podcast, Pitt admitted that she was crying during the courthouse wedding. According to Pitt’s Instagram post on the courthouse wedding, the couple is planning a wedding in September 2023.

