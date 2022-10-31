‘Bachelor’ Fans Confused By Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt’s Wedding Look

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got engaged on the 7th season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” and while their wedding plans have been in the works, they threw fans through a loop on October 27, 2022. Months after relocating to New York City, the Bachelor Nation couple shared a video to reveal that they tied the knot at the New York Courthouse.

In the video posted to YouTube Pitt, 25, was dressed in a white sweater and black leather pants, while Amabile, 36, wore a blue zip-up, black pants and white sneakers as they exchanged vows at City Hall in a ceremony that lasted a minute.

The newlyweds also shared a snippet from the ceremony on Instagram with the caption, “JUST MARRIED!!”

Fans were thrilled that the duo tied the knot, but some were confused by one thing about the quickie courthouse ceremony

Fans Reacted to Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt’s Causal Wedding Attire – And So Did the Groom

Joe and Serena’s wedding sparked a big reaction from fans. But some were confused by how causally they dressed. In a Reddit thread, a fan wrote, “Joe and Serena are married!!!! But…. Anyone else surprised at how casual their attire was?! Especially for fashionable people like them!”

“It’s likely for paperwork since she’s Canadian,” another wrote. “They likely had no choice but to get married asap for her to stay without any issues visa wise and then have the official wedding later. I suspect they were told get it done that day so they did with no time to plan for anything else.”

“I feel like they left their visa/immigration appointment and went straight there lol,” another agreed.

“In NY you have to set a court date in advance. I think they wore casual clothes to save the big dressing up for their actual ceremony! Not many people can say they got married in leather pants,” another chimed in.

Joe and Serena have not explained their decision for a quick wedding, but the groom did acknowledge his casual attire. On his Instagram story, Joe shared a photo of the blue half-zip sweater that he wore on his wedding day, with the caption, “Tuxedo.’

Serena Pitt Will Still Wear a Wedding Gown

Fans will likely see Joe in a tux and Serena in a traditional wedding gown soon enough. In a statement to People, the newlyweds confirmed that they will have a traditional ceremony in September 2023.

“We still plan on having a big wedding next fall that we are already planning,” the couple said. “We can’t wait to celebrate with all of our family and friends next year at our wedding because who doesn’t want to marry the love of their life twice?”

Earlier this year, Serena posed in three white wedding gowns for the retail bridal line BHLDN and asked fans for feedback on their favorite look. In an interview with Life & Style, Serena admitted she didn’t know what type of wedding dress she wanted.

“I have no idea what style I’m gonna want,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star said in May 2022. “I didn’t even know what ring style I wanted when Joe was down on one knee. So, I think it’s going to be a surprise to everyone, including myself … but I’m excited for the wedding dress shopping and kind of seeing what I gravitate towards too.”

