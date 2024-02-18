Simu Liu Feels ‘Challenged’ by Girlfriend Allison Hsu

Actor Simu Liu has had a long-standing career in Hollywood. For this reason, it may come as a surprise to some fans that his girlfriend of over a year, Allison Hsu, is not an actress. According to Hsu’s LinkedIn, the 27-year-old was named the digital marketing director for Interscope Records in March 2023.

While Hsu has stayed out of the spotlight, Liu has openly discussed his and the UCLA alum’s relationship. While speaking to People magazine in November 2023, Liu suggested that he has felt more at ease with Hsu than his previous romantic interests.

“I think everyone knows the feeling of being in a situation where they’re not fully happy, and then all of a sudden for that to change … it’s such a breath of relief,” stated the “Barbie” star. “It’s this feeling of ‘Oh, right, it does exist.’ You start to feel like, okay, maybe I’ve just been conditioned to want something that doesn’t exist or I have unrealistic expectations.”

He went on to say that he and his girlfriend have “been tremendously happy.”

“I feel challenged and loved and cared for, and I feel championed. I think the best, healthiest relationships are ones where you have each other’s back, and I definitely feel like that’s the case,” said the Marvel actor.

Simu Liu Uploaded a Picture of His Girlfriend on Valentine’s Day

Liu often posts pictures of him with Hsu on his social media accounts. For instance, on February 14, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to wish his girlfriend a “Happy Valentine’s Day.” The photo showed Liu and Hsu posing together at the Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. In the caption, he seemed to reference Chiefs player Travis Kelce‘s relationship with singer Taylor Swift.

“happy valentines darling 🤍 id fly in from tokyo for your super bowl any day ;),” wrote Liu.

Several fans shared their support of Liu and Hsu’s relationship in the comments section.

“THE SWEETEST! Happy Valentine’s lovebirds 🥰,” wrote a commenter.

“You guys are just the cutest 😍😍❤️,” added another.

“You both look so adorable 🥰 together ♥️♥️♥️♥️,” chimed in a third person.

Simu Liu Shared His Appreciation for His Girlfriend on Her Birthday

Liu let his Instagram followers know how much Hsu means to him on her 27th birthday. In the February 18 post, he shared several photos of his girlfriend.

“happy birthday to the girl who truly does it all,” read a portion of the caption.

Liu then shared that Hsu “inspires me in her passion for music (well… one musician specifically), teaches [him] how to balance a busy and chaotic schedule with grace, and touches [him] in how she cares for each and every person in her life.”

The actor also wrote that Hsu has shown him “that the people we love are always worth fighting for.”

“i love you to pieces babe. whether we’re on another crazy trip to god-knows-where for who-knows-what, or just binging our way through friends at home, there’s simply nothing better than holding your hand. thanks for never giving up on me,” continued Liu.

Hsu responded to her boyfriend’s birthday post, writing, “King of my heart.”