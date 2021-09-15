A Look Back at the Showgirls of ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’

Part of the appeal and the difference between “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” was the stationary nature of the show. Unlike Kirk, Picard, Janeway, or even Archer, Captain Benjamin Sisko mainly was bound to his space station, which only moved a few times (at a very low speed).

Until the introduction of the U.S.S. Defiant, Sisko rarely went where “no one had gone before.” Instead, those “strange new worlds” came to him, which kept Odo very busy on the Promenade. Among the fun things to do aboard the station was make use of the holosuites, have a drink, or play one of the many games at ‘Quark’s Bar, Grill, Gaming House, and Holosuite Arcade.’

Not unlike life on Earth, one of the ways that Quark (Armin Shimmerman) got the attention of passing Starfleet officers and alien visitors alike was packing his game area with beautiful women. These women, known as the Dabo Girls, were trained to attract new guests and run the games themselves.

The Dabo Girls





Play



Star Trek Deep Space Nine – Leeta (Chase Masterson) tribute "Oh Rom!" Celebrating the wonderfulness of Leeta, Deep Space Nine's famous Dabo girl with the heart of gold, as played by Chase Masterson. MUSIC; Those Sparkling Eyes by David Snell. 2014-02-07T20:42:30Z

Most all fans of “Deep Space Nine” will tell you that Leeta was the most famous of these so-called Dabo Girls. Leeta, played by actress Chase Masterson, eventually took on a more significant part in the series. Instead of just working the gambling area for Quark, Leeta was involved in all sorts of plots and storylines. She even married Rom (Max Grodénchik) and found herself in the middle of a high-stakes baseball game.

Thanks to a recent interview with TrekReport, Masterson said that there really is no Dabo. She said that the actors would spin the wheel and yell “Dabo” occasionally.

“There is no real game of Dabo,” Masterson said in the interview. “No game company has pitched this. But there ought to be. There aren’t even actual rules — I hate to break it to you!”

Though Leeta was the most high-profile of the Dabo Girls, there were quite a few others that graced the bar during the seven years of “Deep Space Nine.” Here are a few of the notable names:

Aluura, played by Symba Smith





Play



That Time Quark Became a Woman (Manic Episodes) Quark gets a sex change and hilarity ensues? You can support the show (and see videos before everyone else) on Patreon! patreon.com/MovieNights Website: phelous.com Twitter: @Obscurus_Lupa Facebook: facebook.com/MovieNightstheSeries Tumblr: movienightstheseries.tumblr.com 2018-02-25T20:01:48Z

Aluura appeared in the episode “Profit and Lace.” Fans will remember this episode as “the one where Quark dressed as a Ferengi female.” Aluura appeared at the start of the episode, where Quark tried to convince her to be “nicer” to him. He claimed that she was nice to everyone but him. Ironically, it was Quark who had to beat back unwanted male advances later in the story. Actress Symba Smith would also appear on an episode of “Star Trek: Voyager.”

Leosa, played by Sharisse Baker-Bernard





Play



Counselor Troi Talks to Leosa Star Trek Voyager Season 7 Episode 6 Inside Man 2020-12-10T13:10:47Z

The Dabo Girl Leosa didn’t actually appear on DS9. Instead, she popped up on an episode of “Star Trek: Voyager” — “Inside Man.” Leosa was an employee of the Ferengi Nunk (Michael William Rivkin) on his casino ship. She interacted with Reginald Barclay (Dwight Schultz) and told him that she was “a teacher, sometimes I’m a Bajoran Vedek. Whatever the customer wants.”

Baker-Bernard appeared on many shows during her career, including “Walker, Texas Ranger” and “Scandal.”

M’Pella, played by Cathy DeBuono





Play



"This is Insane. You Actually Want Rom to Be Nagus?" Quark Star Trek Deep Space Nine Season 7 Episode 24 The Dogs of War 2019-05-17T13:07:15Z

Played by Terry Farrell’s stand-in and body double, the slender Cathy DeBuono appeared in 23 episodes of “Deep Space Nine” in all. She acted in various roles, including a Breen prisoner, a Klingon at an auction, and others.

According to her biography on Memory Alpha, M’Pella was one of the few Bajorans who were born “without rhinal ridges,” meaning that she never had the classic Bajoran make-up.

DeBuono is now quite busy, according to her IMDB listing. She can be seen on the television series “Crazy Bitches” and also the show “We Have to Stop Now.”

READ NEXT: How did Starfleet officers pay for drinks at Quark’s Bar?