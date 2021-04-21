‘Star Trek’ Actor Reveals Relationship with Patrick Stewart’s Ex

While the third and fourth seasons of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” were filming, Patrick Stewart was dating an actress named Jennifer Hetrick. Savvy “Star Trek” fans might recognize her name because of the role she played in the “Star Trek” universe.

During the third season, Hetrick made her “Star Trek” debut as Vash in the episode “Captain’s Holiday.” The two weren’t publicly dating then. However, by the time she appeared on the show again a year later, in the episode “Qpid,” Hetrick and Stewart were engaged. They broke off their engagement before they made it to the altar though.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy earlier this week, another “Star Trek” actor, J.G. Hertzler, revealed that he too has an interesting connection to Hetrick.

Hertzler, Hetrick, and Stewart Have History

During Heavy’s conversation with Hertzler, he addressed whether or not he’d be returning to the “Star Trek” universe. He made a small cameo in the first season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” but hasn’t been in any of the live-action shows yet. Hertzler replied that he hasn’t been asked to make any more appearances in the Trek-verse.

He went on to say that he would be delighted to work with Stewart again. Hertzler told StarTrek.com that he and Stewart were on set together during filming for the first episode of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” However, he didn’t get to work with him too much.

Hertzler then revealed that he’d met Stewart personally, through Hetrick.

Hertzler and Hetrick are Related

Hertzler told Heavy that he and Hetrick are “distant relatives,” in his words. He explained that Hetrick is an old family name native to Pennsylvania, just like Hertzler. Their families were from the same area of Pennsylvania, and they’d known about their familial connections for years.

According to Hertzler, Hetrick and Stewart stayed in touch after they split. When “Star Trek: The Next Generation” was wrapping up and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” was in its second season, Hetrick introduced Hertzler to Stewart.

Hertzler Helped Stewart With a Project

At the time, Stewart wanted to organize an acting workshop so he could teach young American actors the formidable skills he’d learned during his time at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Hetrick thought Hertzler would be able to help him find a venue in California and organize the workshop, so she connected them.

Hertzler said that he and Stewart spent some quality time driving around Hollywood looking for the perfect place to host the class. They didn’t find anything that fit Stewart’s requirements. So, he decided to do the workshop on one of Paramount’s sound stages.

Of course, Hertzler took the workshop so he could learn from a genius of the craft. Hertzler said that for eight hours every Saturday he got a master class in acting from one of the world’s most talented performers. He also revealed that when Stewart had a conflict and couldn’t teach, he brought in only the best of the best as a substitute, like Sir Ben Kinglsey.

Hertzler said that he would happily return to the “Star Trek” universe if asked.