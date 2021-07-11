Deleted Scene From “Star Trek: Nemesis” Explains How Wesley Crusher Could Return to the Trekverse

Wesley Crusher’s last appearance in the Trekverse was in the TNG movie “Star Trek: Nemesis.” He attended Commander William Riker and Counselor Deanna Troi’s wedding at the beginning of the film. In the final cut of the movie, Crusher only appeared in the background of a few scenes, mingling with his former crewmates and sitting next to his mother, Beverly Crusher, at the head table.

However, Wil Wheaton, who played Crusher, did film more scenes for “Nemesis,” which didn’t make it into the movie. One of those deleted scenes contains information about the character that explains how he could make an appearance in one of the current “Star Trek” shows.

In a minute-long scene that didn’t make it into “Nemesis,” Crusher had a quick conversation with Captain Jean-Luc Picard. The captain commented that he was pleased to see Crusher in a Starfleet uniform again. Picard then asked Crusher if he was excited about serving on the USS Titan under Riker, who was finally getting his own ship. Crusher replied that he was eager to start his commission and explained that he’d be working in Engineering. He then got distracted by some pretty wedding attendees and excused himself.

Though the exchange was simple, it revealed a lot about Crusher’s future in the Trekverse. In the final season of “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” Crusher quit Starfleet to study under the being known as The Traveller. Until “Nemesis,” no canon updates on Crusher were ever given.

Since the scene that mentioned Crusher rejoining Starfleet was cut, many fans were baffled by the uniform he wore to Riker and Troi’s wedding. Several non-canon explanations were given in various “Star Trek” novels. However, no canon explanation was given until this deleted scene was released.

Wheaton’s Crusher Headcanon

In the comments on a recent Facebook post of Wheaton’s, one fan referenced the deleted scene from “Nemesis” as proof that Crusher was no longer with the Traveller but serving aboard the Titan. Wheaton himself responded and explained what he believes Crusher did after he left with the Traveller.

Wheaton said that his headcanon — the story that he chooses to believe about the character he brought to life — is that Crusher took a break from being a Traveller to serve on the Titan. Wheaton emphasized that his take isn’t official “Star Trek” canon, but it’s what he believes to be true. So, in Wheaton’s mind, after Crusher’s time on the Titan, he returned to his studies with the Traveller.

Fans of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” know all about the Titan. The ship made a few appearances in the show’s first season, as did its commanders, Riker and Riker-Troi. At the end of the first season, one of the show’s main characters, Bradward Boimler, transferred to the Titan.

The trailer for the second season, seen above, confirmed that the Titan and its crew will be featured in the upcoming season as well. Since “Nemesis” took place right before Riker took command of the Titan, it’s possible that Crusher was still serving on the Titan during the “Lower Decks” part of the Trek timeline.

Both Wheaton and “Lower Decks” creator Mike McMahan have said that they want Crusher to make an appearance on the show. It’s just a matter of figuring out the details.

McMahan has revealed that season two includes several cameos from familiar “Star Trek” characters. However, the comments made by Wheaton and McMahan make it seem as if they haven’t figured out a Crusher cameo yet. Though, it’s possible they’re covering for a big season two surprise.

If McMahan does decide to depict Crusher as a crewmember onboard the Titan, it would totally fit with the canon created by the “Nemesis” deleted scene.

