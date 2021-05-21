‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Showrunner Teases Multiple ‘Legacy Cameos’

Mike McMahan’s love for “Star Trek” is apparent in his brainchild, “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” The entire first season was an homage to classic Trek, littered with references to the older shows. McMahan managed to walk the fine line between respecting previous “Star Trek” creations and making a new show that was really his own with impressive skill.

One of the ways McMahan made “Lower Decks” stand out was by inserting characters from legacy “Star Trek” shows and displaying a different side of their personalities. He showed off the playful and irreverent sides of William Riker and Deanna Troi-Riker. He brought back Q and leaned into his inherent silliness instead of trying to make him serious.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, McMahan discussed seasons two and three of the show and revealed that more cameos are to come.

‘Amazing Legacy Cameos’

McMahan told ScreenRant that he’s incredibly excited for fans to see the second season of the show.

“It’s very funny. There are some amazing legacy cameos, there’s some great standalone storytelling mixed with some seasonlong character arcs. I’m really proud.”

McMahan didn’t give any hints about which classic Trek characters would appear in the second season. Though he was careful to avoid details, he did tease that fans would be quite surprised.

“So there are some legacy guest roles in the second season and in the third season as well but I think it’s people you’re not going to expect when you get them.”

One cameo has already been confirmed. The trailer for the second season revealed that Riker will be back. Presumably, this means that Troi-Riker will be back as well. McMahan confirmed that a good portion of the second season will focus on life on the Titan, Riker and Troi-Riker’s ship. So, it follows that both of them will be back in the show’s upcoming season.

McMahan also revealed one character who won’t be making an appearance on the show… yet.

“Look, would I love to work with Sir Patrick [Stewart]? Obviously! But is there any reason he would ever meet our Lower Deckers aboard the Cerritos? Not really. And so, it’s kind of like, how do you navigate those in-canon things versus me just kind of doing whatever I want. I find that if I utilize people that you don’t expect to have on the show it ends up feeling more earned, more fun, more surprising.”

McMahan has always been adamant about his show respecting the Trek canon, so it makes sense that he wouldn’t bring back Captain Jean-Luc Picard unless the character had a really good reason to show up.

Though visiting his former First Officer onboard the Titan seems like a pretty good reason.

A Wil Wheaton Cameo?

Star Trek Nemesis – Wesley Crusher deleted sceneI can't imagine why they took this out 2010-01-29T02:04:24Z

McMahan didn’t mention a Wil Wheaton cameo in his ScreenRant interview. However, he has talked about the possibility on several occasions. Again, he emphasized that he would only bring Wesley Crusher back into the “Star Trek” universe in a way that aligned with canon.

Luckily, there are a few ways in the established canon to explain a quick cameo, or even a recurring role.

If Crusher is still exploring the universe with The Traveler at the time “Lower Decks” takes place, then The Traveler could drop him off on the Cerritos or the Titan or a planet they encounter. This could provide a great opportunity for a one-off appearance.

A deleted scene from “Star Trek: Nemesis” provides the perfect opportunity to make Crusher a recurring character on the show. In the scene, which never made it to the movie, Picard revealed that Crusher had rejoined Starfleet and was assigned to none other than the Titan. So, it’s within the realm of possibility that Crusher is serving on the very ship being featured in season two.

Since season two is nearly complete, there’s little chance that Crusher will make an appearance. Unless, of course, Wheaton and McMahan are pulling off an epic surprise. If he’s not one of the secret season two cameos, Wheaton could easily reprise Crusher for the third season.

