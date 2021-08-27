‘Star Trek’ casts new actors for villain roles

Paramount+ and CBS announced that there will be a whole slew of announcements and special appearances for “Star Trek Day.” This day, which fans worldwide celebrate the first time “The Original Series” aired, is marked on September 8. And thanks to all of the new “Star Trek” available, Paramount+ has taken over September 8 as a day to remember — and promote what is coming soon.

This year’s “Star Trek Day” slate includes appearances by some of the iconic actors from Trek past, including George Takei (Sulu), Cirroc Lofton (Jake Sisko), LeVar Burton (Geordi), and others. A segment of the day will concentrate on the legacy of Trek creator Gene Roddenberry.

But much of the emphasis on the events planned for the 8th include a look at the “Star Trek” seasons yet to come. This includes panels on “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Lower Decks,” “Strange New Worlds,” “Picard,” and “Star Trek: Prodigy.” For complete times and other scheduling information, check out the official “Star Trek Day” website.

Perhaps the least known out of all of these shows in the era of “NuTrek” is “Prodigy.” The reasoning is simple — all of the other shows have had at least one season aired, except for “Strange New Worlds.” The difference there is that Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and Spock (Ethan Peck) appeared in the second season of “Star Trek: Discovery,” and fans got a taste of what the new crew of the Enterprise would be like.

What is ‘Star Trek: Prodigy?’





Play



Star Trek: Prodigy | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ Watch the Teaser Trailer for the new animated Nickelodeon series, Star Trek: Prodigy, which debuted during the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home 2021. Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a… 2021-07-23T17:32:16Z

There are just a few details about “Prodigy,” which are public. Among those details are the basic plot summary of the series, which is, according to StarTrek.com:

“The first ‘Star Trek’ series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered — a first in the history of the ‘Star Trek’ franchise — but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.”

Fans know the actors who will make up the main cast and also that Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) is returning as a “built-in emergency training hologram.” Janeway will guide this young crew along their journeys.

It also is a fact that “Star Trek: Voyager” fan-favorite Chakotay (Robert Beltran) will also return to Trek. This has made a particular segment of “Star Trek” fandom excited, as they speculate that Janeway and Chakotay might finally get together… romantically.

Thanks to a recent report by Deadline, fans are getting an idea of some of the villains who will play a role on this new show.

John Noble





Play



The Return of the King Gandalf & Denethor & Pippin 2015-06-25T13:31:17Z

He’s known the world over for his role in “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy as the Steward of Gondor, Denethor II. Some fans might also recognize the Australian actor from his brief appearance on “The Boys” or on the science fiction series “Fringe.”

According to Deadline, Noble will give voice to the character, The Diviner. This character is:

“A ruthless tyrant who controls the asteroid of Tars Lamora, The Diviner exploits wayward species and will stop at nothing in his hunt for the Protostar ship, no matter the cost. Though his goals are shrouded in mystery, his body is failing him, and he created his progeny, Gwyn, to one day carry on his mission when she is ready for it.”

Jimmi Simpson





Play



Black Mirror – U.S.S. Callister | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix Join Captain Daly and his trusty crew as they explore the galaxy and the dangers of unknown alien planets. Watch Black Mirror on Netflix: netflix.com/title/70264888 SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide… 2017-12-05T14:30:43Z

Fans familiar with the “Star Trek” parody which aired on the Netflix show “Black Mirror” may remember Jimmi Simpson. He played one of the Starfleet-esque crewmembers trapped in a nightmare scenario, called the “U.S.S. Callister.” He’s appeared in many projects since his debut in 2000, including “Westworld,” “House of Cards,” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” to list a few.

Deadline says his character is named Drednok, who is:

“The Diviner’s deadly robotic enforcer is heartless and cold. His sole purpose is to keep The Diviner on task and ensure that the Protostar is found.”

READ NEXT: The Hilarious Moment When a Fan Asked Takei About Shatner