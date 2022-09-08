Wil Wheaton Voicing Emperor Wesley Crusher for ‘Star Trek Online”

Wil Wheaton returned to “Star Trek” as Wesley Crusher, who’s now a Traveler out recruiting new Travelers to the cause, in the second season finale of “Star Trek: Picard.” And, as part of “Star Trek” Day breaking news on September 8, 2022, Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios announced that “Star Trek Online: Ascension,” the latest chapter in the Mirror Universe story arc for the free-to-play MMORPG, will feature the Mirror version of Wesley Crusher, voiced by Wheaton, as the game’s previously unidentified Terran Emperor. “Ascension” will launch on PC on September 13, 2022, and on consoles on a date to be determined. According to “Star Trek Online,” the long-awaited update will also add new, first-time features to the game, among them fresh missions for the Mirror characters Captain Killy (voiced by Mary Wiseman of “Star Trek: Discovery”) and Admiral Leeta (voiced by Chase Masterson of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine“).



In addition to dropping a trailer, Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios provided a press release to Heavy that notes, “Things have escalated in the Mirror Universe, as the Terran emperor is attempting to control The Other, the Mirror version of V’ger – a dangerous entity of tremendous power. Up until this point, the identity of the leader behind the Terran Empire’s strategic incursions into the Prime Universe has remained a secret. However, players team up with former enemy-turned-ally, Admiral Leeta (voiced by Chase Masterson from “Deep Space Nine”) and learn that the Emperor is none other than the Mirror version of Wesley Crusher from ‘The Next Generation’ (voiced by Wil Wheaton). In order to stop the Terran Emperor from threatening both the Prime and Mirror Universes, the Federation will need to stop him from controlling The Other, all while fighting off his forces led by the dreaded Captain Killy (voiced by Mary Wiseman from “Discovery”).”

The ‘Star Trek Online: Ascension’ Teaser Trailer Was Released on ‘Star Trek’ Day

All of the events described will occur in a brand-new featured episode titled “Eye of the Storm.” Additional new content for players of “Star Trek Online: Ascension” will include a five-player ground TFO “Storm Chasers” and an Elite Officer Upgrade System that will enable players to upgrade bridge officers. Captains can also play through the latest event, “The Emperor’s Will,” to earn a just-introduced reward, the T6 Terran Somerville starship.



For those unfamiliar with “Star Trek Online,” it is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game that allows players to explore the “Star Trek universe from within.” Players can serve as captain of a Federation starship, champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy as a Klingon Warrior, rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird, or carry out daring missions on behalf of the Dominion as a Jem’Hadar soldier. Captains can also explore familiar “Star Trek” locations, make First Contact with new alien species, and fight alongside other players in customizable starships. “Star Trek Online” is available free of charge on PC (Arc, Steam, Epic Games Store), plus PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Wheaton Returns to ‘Star Trek’ as Wesley After More than 20 Years — as the Mirror Version of His Character

Wheaton, who is now 50 years old, according to Memory Alpha, recently updated his memoir “Just a Geek,” publishing “Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir” in April, 2022. He also currently hosts the Paramount+ “Star Trek” after-show, “The Ready Room.” Wiseman received critical acclaim for her role this spring in the off-Broadway production of the play “At the Wedding,” and is married to Noah Averbach-Katz, who played the Cardassian character Ryn in two episodes of “Star Trek: Discovery” and voiced the character Rae’Yeet in the “Star Trek Online” missions “Forged in Fire” and “The Calling.” Masterson recently co-starred in the film “The Baby Pact” and serves on the board of directors of the charitable organization Pop Culture Hero Coalition, which she co-founded.



Visit www.playstartrekonline.com for additional details about “Star Trek Online: Ascension.”