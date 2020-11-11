Starbucks on Veterans Day 2020: How to Get a Free Coffee

Veterans Day is here, but is Starbucks offering any deals for the holiday? The answer is yes.

Veterans Day occurs each year on the 11th of November and this year, the chain will be honoring veterans and active military personnel by offering a free tall (12 oz) cup of hot brewed coffee.

The chain’s website reads, “This Veterans Day, Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores on Nov. 11. Starbucks is also donating 25 cents for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day to support the mental health of military communities.”

In a statement, Matt Kress, senior manager of veteran and Military Affairs for Starbucks, said, “COVID brings a whole new host of stresses and challenges, especially for veterans and military families… Seeking mental health treatment and providing opportunities through organizations like Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue are an important way to help veterans meet the challenges that are happening this year.”

What exactly is Team Red, White, & Blue?

The organization aims to enrich the lives of veterans by offering workouts, events, and “challenges” all across the country.

Starbucks has reportedly worked with the organization since 2017.

Along with Starbucks, Team Red White and Blue has partnered with The Marcus Foundation, Inc., the Wounded Warrior Project, Nike, and the Schultz Family Foundation.

The Director of Marketing for Team RWB, Bana Miller, tells Starbucks, “Team RWB is forging the leading health and wellness community for our nation’s veterans. Physical activity plays a critical role in veterans’ overall mental health and well-being. We are honored to partner with Starbucks to support more veterans on their mental health journeys by offering activities, challenges, and events to challenge mental health stigma while keeping them moving.”

Starbucks was founded in 1971 when it used to be a single store in Seattle’s Pike Place Market. According to the company’s site, the name Starbucks was inspired by Moby Dick.

Howard Schultz, the company’s chairman and chief executive officer, made his first step into the store in 1981. The website reads, “From his first cup of Sumatra, Howard was drawn into Starbucks and joined a year later.”

Veteran’s Day History

Veteran’s Day originated as Armistice Day in 1919, according to History.com. The holiday was initially created to honor the veterans of World War I, and in 1954, it was legally changed from Armistice to Veterans Day.

Unlike Memorial Day, which honors those who passed away in the service, Veterans Day honors those both living and dead, but, in the words of History.com, “… especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.”

Other countries celebrate the day with different traditions. In Europe, Great Britain, and the Commonwealth countries, for example, two minutes of silence are typically observed at 11 a.m. on November 11 each year.

