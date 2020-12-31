Subway New Year’s Eve & Day 2020 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

If you want a quick meal but don’t want to wreck your New Year’s resolution, many Subway restaurants are open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in 2020.

Holiday hours vary by location, so it’s always a good idea to give a call to your local Subway to verify their hours. Find the Subway near you here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Subway Locations Are Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day in 2020

Subway restaurants are independently owned and operated, so franchise owners have some flexibility in the hours they are open and whether or not they are open on holidays. However, many Subway locations operate during their regular business hours on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“All Subway restaurants are independently owned and operated so holiday hours vary. Guests should call their local Subway restaurant or check the Subway® App to confirm holiday hours,” a Subway spokesperson said in a statement provided to Heavy.

Subway also announced new procedures to make it more convenient for guests to enjoy the food while keeping safe from the coronavirus. An update on the restaurant chain’s COVID-19 procedures was released November 25, 2020.

The update said:

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been our mission to ensure our guests maintain access to the subs they love and crave, while instituting comprehensive measures to keep them safe. We remain committed to this goal and continue to work hard to implement new solutions. In addition to enhancing our dine-in safety procedures, we have improved our convenient and contactless experience while giving guests the best value. This November, Subway® restaurants introduced Contactless Curbside pick-up at participating restaurants nationwide, allowing our guests to get their favorite Footlong sandwiches without ever leaving their car. As part of the rollout, customers simply place an order directly through the Subway® App. Once received, one of Subway’s great Sandwich Artists™ will make your order fresh and deliver it to your car upon arrival and notification of your arrival within the app or order confirmation email by selecting “I’m Here”, making it a safer, more convenient and completely contactless curbside pickup experience. Guests in North America who order via order.subway.com and the Subway® App can also enjoy a contactless experience by grabbing their order to-go from designated pick-up shelves in online order enabled restaurants. This gives guests another quick way to safely retrieve our delicious meals in the way that’s most convenient for them. Finally, we’ve continued to make it easy and convenient to order your food with the Subway® App and through order.subway.com, as well as have it delivered via our third-party delivery partners. Through it all, our priority has been to support our guests no matter the way they choose to enjoy our delicious sandwiches, all while helping to support our franchisees and restaurant employees. We look forward to continuing to serve you and your families throughout this upcoming holiday season.

Subway Is Offering Buy-One-Get-One-Free Subs & Guests Can Win Weekly Prizes With the Footlong Season Sweepstakes

we named it the B.M.T.® for a reason, reply if you know pic.twitter.com/D6AALoxzou — Subway® (@SUBWAY) December 16, 2020

It’s footlong season, and that means Subway guests have a chance to win huge weekly prizes just by providing a receipt. And that’s not the only offer Subway has right now. They are also offering buy-one-get-one free subs, according to a statement provided to Heavy.

“Buy One Foot Long, Get One Free!” the statement said. “Additionally, fans also have the chance to win a weekly prize from Subway including a grand prize of having their personal space upgraded (with a big-screen TV, sound system and more!).”

Just enter your email address online for a chance to win.

“You could win a fan cave upgrade (with a big-screen TV, sound system & more) or Free Footlongs for a year*, plus hundreds of weekly prizes when you make it a meal at Subway® restaurants now through the end of the year,” the sweepstakes web page says.

