Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show & Performers: 5 Fast Facts

Curious about this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show? Here are the essential facts you need to know about the performer, the possible guest appearances, and whether the event will be truly “live”.

1. The Weeknd Is Headlining the Halftime Show

For the very first time, The Weeknd will be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and is expected to perform solo. This year’s appearance was announced by CBS Sports on November 12, 2020.

If past performances are any metric, The Weeknd’s Super Bowl set will likely run between 12 and 15 minutes in length.

Arguably best known for the single Blinding Lights, The Weeknd has had three singles break the Top 10.

2. Daft Punk May Perform

A leaked set list for the Halftime Show seems to suggest that the Weeknd is planning at least one surprise for his performance.

First broken by GQ Mexico, the leaked set list seems to indicate that Daft Punk could appear alongside The Weeknd. This makes sense, as two of The Weeknd’s biggest hits are collaborations with Daft Punk. While the Super Bowl and British musicians often go hand-in-hand, it’s certainly less common for a French band like Daft Punk to grace the stage at an American football game.

However, this rumored collaboration may not happen. The Weeknd has gone on the record that, despite rumors to the contrary, there will be “no special guests” during his Halftime performance.

3. The Weekend Is the First Canadian to Perform in Years

The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was born in Canada to parents of Ethiopian descent.

2021 marks the first time a Canadian act has headlined the Halftime Show in years. The last time was back in 2003, when singer Shania Twain graced the stage.

Speaking of Canadian acts, some fans might be wondering why there’s no final “e” in The Weeknd. This is because there was already a Canadian band called The Weekend that existed before The Weeknd hit the scene in 2011. According to an archived EMI document, The Weekend band opened for acts like Weezer and Green Day in their heyday.

4. Exec Promises Super Bowl Halftime Performance Will Be Live

Back and better than ever 🤩 The @SuperBowl returns to South Florida for a record 11th time! >> https://t.co/8gKAm4kKD0 pic.twitter.com/P5r1ptOlba — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) January 23, 2020

Not every Super Bowl performance is live. After her National Anthem performance at Super Bowl XXV in 1991, it was revealed that Whitney Houston was lip syncing.

That being said, it appears that the 2021 Halftime Show will be a fully live affair, according to those close to the event. In an interview with ET, Super Bowl executive producer Jesse Collins revealed that the “live” aspect of the performance is very important.

“[The Weeknd has] monster hits, and he really worked hard to make sure that they are presented in a way, in a Super Bowl halftime format, in a live way that’s never been done before,” Collins told ET. “The key word is ‘live,’ like, we didn’t go pre-tape this… It’s all happening in that stadium, in that moment.”

5. Super Bowl Halftime Performers Are Unpaid

CNBC reports that Super Bowl performers are unpaid, with the promotional benefits of performing at such a large event generally being considered compensation enough. Given that information, it is perhaps less surprising to learn that The Weeknd has put up $7 million of his own money to make sure the performance is a great one.

CBS News quoted Brian Rolapp, NFL chief media and business officer, about the event and what viewers could expect this year.

“Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV,” Rolapp told reporters.

