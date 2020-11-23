The Weeknd Showed Up at the AMAs with a Bandaged Face & No Explanation

What happened to The Weeknd’s face? The singer appeared at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday evening with a heavily bruised and bandaged face and no current explanation for his apparent injuries. The singer performed “In Your Eyes” with Kenny G during the ceremony, causing a spike of interest in his unexplained facial injuries.

This isn’t the first time The Weeknd has sported a bruised face to an awards ceremony— and it might surprise you to know that the bruised face is part of promotion for his music.

The singer explained his intentional aesthetic in an interview with Esquire in September. Specifically, he clarified that his bandaged face is a form of promotion for After Hours, his latest studio album.

The Weeknd told the magazine in September,

‘Blinding Lights’ [is about] how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights. But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely. I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.”

The Weeknd also had a bruised face during his “Blinding Lights” music video, and in his appearance for SNL last March.

damn, when the weeknd said "i can't feel my face when i'm with you" he wasn't joking #AMAs pic.twitter.com/yY4gQ6ZHVY — laura (@zeugirdorarual) November 23, 2020

During The Weeknd’s appearance at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday night, though, this was the first time his face was fully bandaged.

The Weeknd has not provided an updated public statement on his bandages. However, he did post a photo of his face bruised from the VMA’s on his Instagram account two days ago. He posted the photo without a caption. It’s assumed that his latest appearance is a continued form of promotion for his latest album.

The Weeknd’s bandaged face was impossible to ignore. For that reason, many turned to Twitter for some sort of explanation for his appearance.

“Feeling a little uncomfortable watching #AMAs with #TheWeekend and his oddly bandaged head,” ABC News reporter Steve Rudin tweeted. “Did I miss something? Asking for a friend. 🤕”

Shortly after The Weeknd performed with Kenny G, the AMAs official Twitter account tweeted a video of the performer in his bandages. He appeared to be wearing a similar, if not the same, suit he was wearing when he appeared bruised at the VMAs earlier this year.

The weekend is almost over but @TheWeeknd is just getting started. Who else saw that world premiere of "Save Your Tears"?! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/W1IGsKYwRK — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

This is a developing post and will be updated.