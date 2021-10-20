‘Survivor 41’ Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 10/20/2021

The latest “Survivor” episode is titled “The Strategist or the Loyalist” and its description reads, “Ua, the tribe of only three castaways, competes to win the immunity challenge to save them from becoming a tribe of two. Also, friendships are put to the test when castaways from different tribes take a journey together.”

Can Ua manage not to get Ulong’d with one person left standing like Stephenie LaGrossa was during “Survivor: Palau”? We’ll have to see!

8:05 — The Ua three feel very solid with each other, which they should at this point, but they are going to be struggling not to lose another member at the immunity challenge. They find the next Beware Challenge and Shan hesitates about having them open it because there could be some kind of twist — but in reality, Shan and Ricard are worried about Genie having power (because Genie found it). So Shan and Ricard decide to open it in secret and plant a bracelet inside so that if Genie goes to open it herself, she’ll think she has an idol. Oooh, sneaky. But then Ricard gets real gross comparing Genie to spare tire that he and Shan are going to leave by the side of the road when they don’t need her anymore. That is not great.

8:10 — Meanwhile, over at Luvu, Deshawn and Danny are nervous about how many men have been voted off the show and how they’ll be outnumbered at the merge. Naseer is not on board with throwing challenges and yeah, that’s so dumb. Even if you are outnumbered in terms of men-women, you could go into a merge with a six-person Luvu alliance. You have to stick with that.

Over at Yase, Tiffany is paranoid that Evvie and Xander are too close, so she convinces Liana that they need to go through Xander’s bag while he and Evvie are at the well. They find his three-way idol and his extra vote. But while they’re gone, Evvie and Xander decide they should tell Tiffany about the idol anyway, so then they tell her and she has to pretend she doesn’t know — except Xander lies about when he found the idol. He makes it sound like he just found it, which Tiffany immediately trips him up about because she heard the phrases at the challenges. Duh, Xander.

8:20 — Immunity Challenge time. Shan says the broccoli phrase and Xander says the butterfly phrase again, then Naseer says the third phrase. He found the beware advantage at Luvu. So now, Xander has an idol, Shan has an idol and Naseer has an idol, plus Xander has an extra vote.

8:25 — The challenge involves getting up and over a giant net structure, which Luvu makes quick work of. Then you have to untangle a series of knots, which Naseer also makes quick work of for Luvu. They are then shooting sandbags at two targets, but Luvu only has the smallest lead when the other two tribes start shooting. The first tribe to get both targets is Yase, followed by Luvu. So Ua is headed to tribal and Genie is probably toast. But before they leave, Yase has to pick someone from Ua to go on a journey. They pick Shan. Then they decide to send Liana from Yase with Shan.

