Boston Rob Mariano Announces Exciting New Project

Boston Rob Mariano is no stranger to appearing on television. He has been on Survivor six times — five times as a player and once as a mentor for “Island of the Idols” — where he met his wife, Amber Brkich Mariano, and then later took home the grand prize (though he definitely knows that his wife and four daughters are the real grand prize).

Rob and Amber’s wedding was featured in a TV special and they also competed on The Amazing Race twice, so he has been on CBS pretty much non-stop since 2002. Now the godfather of Survivor is teasing a “new project” and one big clue has us wondering if it’s a new TV show.

Boston Rob Is ‘On the Set’ Of the New Project

In an Instagram video, Mariano teased for fans, “Hey, what’s going on guys, it’s Boston Rob! I am on the set of my new project. I’m so excited to tell you guys about it, but I can’t just yet. Stay tuned. Salute!”

In the caption, he wrote that this was a “sneak peek of something new” that he’s working on. This makes us think that he’s got some kind of new TV show in the works because why else would he be “on the set” offering a “sneak peek”?

In the video, Mariano is sitting at a table in a beautiful kitchen, holding a glass of red wine and surrounded by a fancy charcuterie and cheese plate. Could it be some kind of cooking or lifestyle show? That’s what his commenters think. Several of them asked if it was a cooking show or a food show, and all of them are super excited to find out what it is.

One commenter wrote, “I’m so excited, I can’t wait. I knew someone was going to snatch you up for a cooking or home renovation show. Best of luck to you,” and another added, “Cooking with the wife and beautiful girls… I’d watch.” A third says, “If you’re getting an HGTV show I will scream.”

Whatever it turns out to be, it will undoubtedly be a lot of fun and we will definitely be tuning in.

Boston Rob Also Just Launched a New Website and He and Tyson Apostol Have a Twitch Channel Together

In addition to whatever this new project is, Mariano recently launched an official website where fans can be customized merchandise and eventually purchase experiences with the reality TV star.

He also has a Twitch channel with fellow Survivor castaway Tyson Apostol called “Rob vs Tyson.” They are currently doing a Survivor rewatch of “Tocantins,” plus they host a weekly Survivor trivia night and also have an on-going competition game called “Expedition Online,” a show where ordinary fans applied to be cast members and they are put through challenges and twists to win prizes. Mariano and Apostol each head up one of the teams and it looks like a ton of fun.

Survivor hopes to film seasons 41 and 42 in the spring of 2021.

