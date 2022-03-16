New ‘Survivor 42’ Trailer Show Cracks Forming in Taku Tribe

With two eliminations in last week’s “Survivor 42” premiere – the forced medical evacuation of Jackson Fox, and the subsequent unanimous vote-out of Zach Wurtenberger – “Survivor 42” is down to 16 – five on both Taku and Ika, and six on Vati. Although the dynamics on Ika seem to be fractured already, both Taku and Vati seem to be strong, at least for now.

New trailers released for episode 2 hints at some potential fractures in the otherwise solid Taku tribe; read on to find out how episode 2 may play out.

Maryanne Is Beginning to ‘Rub People the Wrong Way’

In a new trailer for episode 2 of “Survivor 42” released by CBS, some of the tribe dynamics on Taku are revealed to be fracturing.

The 20-second teaser for episode 2 shown at the end of the premiere last week showed Maryanne Oketch parodying Jack Nicholson’s “The Shining” character as she chopped up a piece of wood; although that teaser portrayed the entire scene in a lighthearted manner, the new trailer demonstrates that the jocular nature of the tribe may be indicative of larger issues they will have to face.

“Maryanne is on 100 all the time,” says Marya Sherron, the 47-year-old stay-at-home mom. “There is no downtime until we’re sleeping.”

“She’s a really sweet girl, and I do enjoy her,” says 30-year-old Lindsay Dolashewich. “But at the same time, that’s exhausting after a while. Not everyone can be that ‘on’ the whole time, so I think that does start to kind of rub people the wrong way.”

Omar and Jonathan May Form ‘The Perfect Human’

Another sneak peek for episode 2 shows an unlikely alliance potentially forming between 30-year-old veterinarian Omar Zaheer, and 28-year-old beach service company owner Jonathan Young. The two are shown bonding on a log, as Jonathan tries to show Omar how to effectively cut a coconut. “We’re so different in almost every way,” Jonathan says of him and Omar. “But being different can help you in this game.”

He added, “I can look in Omar’s eyes and I see that he trusts me.”

“We got each other’s back,” Jonathan says to Omar. “Yeah,” Omar responds, chuckling. In a confessional, he reiterates his enthusiasm about his bond with Jonathan, saying, “Jonathan is my meat shield, and I’m his brain shield! So, am I going to Jonathan and saying, ‘We ride or die, baby?’ Yeah, it’s the odd couple!”

In his own confessional, Jonathan says about Omar, “He’s way more funny than I am, and everything that he’s good at I’m not as good at, and vice versa. Together we make, like, the perfect human!”

Although both tribes will have avoided Tribal Council for the first 4 or 5 days so far, they will likely have to come to terms with voting one of themselves out soon enough, and these new splinters and dynamics which are forming may be a good indication of how those votes will fall.

What was not shown in the trailer was an iconic moment from the first trailer released of the season back in December, in which Omar and Maryanne, both Taku members, are shown staring at each other in shock while reading an advantage or clue of some kind. It is unknown in which episode this scene is set to appear. Many fans have interpreted this teaser to mean that the two may form an alliance; if this is true, and Omar and Jonathan’s “perfect human” alliance does indeed form, then they may have just found the majority Taku needs.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.